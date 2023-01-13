IT IS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD, BUT IT IS CERTAINLY THE END OF SOMETHING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





ALL THINGS TRUMP

Gay Old Time At Mar-A-Lago

The Christian Right MAGApalians’ favorite president just hosted a Log Cabin Republican gala at his Florida home, celebrated what he called ‘our movement’

Rod Dreher

Dec 17, 20221:30 PM

I’m old enough to remember the image above in 2017, when then-President Trump met in the Oval Office with conservative Protestant leaders — men who would become among his greatest public supporters, seeing in Trump a God-ordained secular political savior. To be fair, Trump turned out to be a lot better than I expected him to be, from a Christian point of view, especially in his judicial appointments. But I wonder how the old-school MAGApalians regard this report from Politico. Excerpt:

Hundreds of guests in tuxedos of all styles — sequined, quilted, velvet — and colorful gowns sipped on Trump-branded champagne and martinis. Between courses of steak and bite-sized Key lime pie, they danced to “YMCA” and “Macho Man,” the disco anthems at Trump rallies. Thursday night’s Log Cabin Republicans’ “Spirit of Lincoln” gala in the main ballroom of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beachfront club was a joyous celebration of gay rights and — in a case of ironic timing — the historic same-sex marriage law signed by President Joe Biden days earlier. The long-planned event in honor of the conservative LGBTQ organization’s 45th anniversary brought in Republican notables like former Ambassador Ric Grenell, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who emceed the evening in a feathered turquoise gown, and former GOP gubernatorial candidate from Arizona Kari Lake, who was swarmed by guests eager to meet her and take a photo. But the main attraction, obviously, was Trump. He received a standing ovation after delivering an enthusiastic affirmation of gay rights not often heard in the GOP. “We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” the former president and 2024 candidate said. “With the help of many of the people here tonight in recent years, our movement has taken incredible strides, the strides you’ve made here is incredible.”

Trump hosted a Mar-A-Lago party at which he identified the LGBT rights cause as “our movement”. [Apologies: I thought Morgan Ortagus was a man.]

Somebody’s being made a fool of here, and I don’t think it’s the Log Cabin Republicans. Monsignor Johnny Rotten [sorry, misidentified him in first version] has a message for MAGApalians:

