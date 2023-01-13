WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF EUTHANASIA

Doctor Who Has Euthanized Over 400 People Brags About ‘Most Rewarding Work’

As Canada continues to take pride in its citizens’ increasingly opting to euthanize themselves, two euthanasia specialists have openly bragged about the staggering number of people that they have personally killed — with one calling it the “most rewarding work.”

During a seminar, Ellen Wiebe revealed that she had personally euthanized over 400 people — including one man who was rejected by the Canadian government’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, but had found his way to Wiebe, who then cleared him, flew him out and euthanized him.

According to the euthanasia specialist, the man did not have any serious illnesses, nor “the capacity to make informed decisions about his own personal health.”

Despite being incapable of making his own decisions, Wiebe was apparently perfectly okay with allowing the man to choose the most permanent decision possible — death.

“Most of the MAID is provided by people like me who have become specialists in MAID,” Wiebe went on to say later in the seminar, adding that “it’s the most rewarding work we’ve ever done.”

Wiebe declined to be interviewed about her comments made during the seminar, but she did respond with a comment saying that “it is rare for assessors to have patients who have unmet needs, but it does happen. Usually, these unmet needs are around loneliness and poverty.”

“As all Canadians have rights to an assisted death, people who are lonely or poor also have those rights,” she added.

Another euthanasia specialist, Stefanie Green, made similar shocking comments during an interview with the New Atlantis.

Green, a physician from British Columbia, Canada, has personally euthanized over 300 people, and says that “offering the option of an assisted death is one of the most therapeutic things we do.”

She noted in the interview that the job has gotten easier over time.

“Writing scripts and picking up lethal drugs and driving across town” isn’t a shocking ordeal to her anymore, Green said, adding that “it’s oddly okay for [her] to be doing that.”

As a former obstetrician, Green disturbingly decides to compare delivering babies to euthanasia in her book “This Is Assisted Dying,” claiming that there are similarities between the two “deliveries.”

“At both ‘deliveries,’ as I call them, I am invited into a most intimate moment in people’s lives,” she writes in the book.

Green also made sure to mention during the interview that the MAID procedure “is 100% effective.”

According to data obtained by the Daily Mail, California’s assisted suicide program euthanized 486 people in 2021, while the MAID program resulted in the deaths of a shocking 10,064 Canadians in the same year.

Compared to 2020, the number of people using Canada’s MAID program increased by nearly 2,500. The number of people euthanized in Canada has risen every year since 2016, totaling more than 31,000 deaths in the five-year period.

Canada’s MAID program has faced controversy recently, as it was reported that a 52-year-old Canadian veteran and Paralympian was offered euthanasia after she complained about delays in installing a wheelchair lift in her home.

“I have a letter saying that if you’re so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAID, medical assistance in dying,” said retired Army Corporal Christine Gauthier.