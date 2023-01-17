I DO NOT KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT I HAVE HAD IT WITH A COUPLE OF FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOSTS: SHAWN HANNITY AND NEIL CAVUTO. WHY? BECAUSE THEY DO NOT KNOW HOW TO INTERVIEW A GUEST ON THEIR PROGRAM. NEIL AND SHAWN CONSISTENTLY ASK THEIR GUESTS A QUESTION AND NO SOONER DOES THE GUEST START TO ANSWER THE QUESTION THAN SHAWN AND NEIL WILL INTERRUPT THEIR GUEST AND START TO GIVE THE ANSWER THEY EXPECT THEIR GUEST TO GIVE AND THEN THE TV AUDIENCE IS TREATED TO SEVERAL MINUTES OF BOTH MEN SPEAKING AT ONCE AND THE TV AUDIENCE IS CHALLENGED TO FIGURE OUT OF THE GIBBERISH WHAT THE GUEST IS SAYING. AT WHICH POINT I USUALLY CHANGE CHANNELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
  1. SweetLady Mary (@MaryYc6zwqh9jx) says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:23 pm

    Cavuto is mostly woke and Hannity is on his way to wokeness,

