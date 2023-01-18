GOOD BYE, JOE BIDEN!!! YOU HAVE SERVED ATTAINING THE OBJECTIVES OF THE DEMOCRATIC LEFT VERY WELL AND NOW YOU CAN RETIRE TO UNLIMITED ICE CREAM CONES IS DELAWARE

The Willing Puppet

By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

January 16, 2023

Last week, CBS broke the story of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. CNN has been calling for a special counsel to investigate this scandal. Newsweek ran a story quoting Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow, saying that Biden’s document scandal was “embarrassing”. ABC News quoted Representative Adam Schiff claiming that Biden’s mishandling of classified documents could have national security implications. On MSNBC, Representative Ilhan Omar said that she was “glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed to investigate this.” The White House press corps has been grilling Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with questions about this scandal like they used to grill President Trump’s press secretaries about everything. Even Vanity Fair and the Huffington Post have covered this story without pulling punches, and without offering excuses.

Some have claimed that the media is finally turning on Joe Biden. That observation tells us everything we need to know about the legacy media. The media should never be allied with a politician to the extent that they could actually “turn”on him. The relationship between the media and the politicians they cover should be cordial, but adversarial, reporting the facts in an unbiased manner. In cases like this, the media should always follow the evidence which will lead to either his guilt or innocence, but rarely they do.

Far too often, the media has been either allies with certain politicians, working as their protector and apologists, as they have been with Joe Biden, or they have been direct enemies of politicians, actively working to undermine or even remove them from office as we have seen with Donald Trump. That dynamic, in and of itself, is disturbing. The media should never be a defender nor an enemy of any politician, but sadly that has primarily been the case.

So, if the media is turning on Joe Biden, why are they doing so now? Why has the media gone from protector of Joe Biden to his enemy? It can’t be this document scandal. This scandal is small potatoes compared to a list of other Joe Biden scandals that the media has either willfully ignored or actively covered up.

The present-day media failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden is a proven plagiarist. He was almost thrown out of law school for plagiarism, and in his political career, he has stolen speeches from John F Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and British politician Neil Kinnock, revelations that derailed his other Presidential runs decades before. In the 1980s and 1990s, plagiarism was a disqualifier for President, but not in 2020.

While the Democrats were impeaching Donald Trump for a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in which they alleged that quid pro quo was proffered by Trump, the media willfully ignored the quid pro quo that Joe Biden was recorded admitting to with the Ukrainian President Poroshenko, threatening to withhold one billion dollars of aid to Ukraine if Poroshenko didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s corrupt energy company.

The media has ignored, and even covered up Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive impairment. During his Presidential campaign, Biden hid in his basement, rarely doing interviews, and the ones he did, he always had a teleprompter feeding him the answers. During one of the debates, moderator Chris Wallace answered numerous questions for Biden and appeared to be the one debating Trump more than Biden himself. And the legacy media did not bat an eye, acting like this was all normal.

The media helped to suppress and censor the Hunter Biden laptop story which showed evidence of Joe Biden selling influence to corrupt oligarchs and our geopolitical enemies for millions of dollars, crimes much more of a threat to the United States than mishandling classified documents.

The media has failed to cover Biden’s war on the fossil fuel industry which is tanking our economy and has made it impossible for us to use economic leverage to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Because we are no longer energy independent, we cannot provide Europe the energy they need as an alternative to buying Russian oil, which has been financing their Ukraine war. The economic sanctions we put on Russia have hurt our economy worse than Russia’s. Russia’s economy is better off today than it was at the start of the war almost a year ago. In short, Joe Biden’s energy policies are financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the media has completely ignored it.

Joe Biden has completely opened our southern border and over 4 million foreign nationals have entered our country illegally during his term. Aiding and abetting an invasion into the United States should be an impeachable offense. Completely erasing our border and destroying our national sovereignty should be a high crime and misdemeanor. Helping drug cartels to poison our communities with drugs that kill over 100,000 Americans every year, should result in a murder charge. But the media has completely ignored our border crisis which is much more dangerous and much more of an existential threat to our nation than Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

It seems strange that right now the media is turning on Joe Biden because of this document scandal. When it was discovered that Hillary Clinton had dozens of top-secret and classified documents on her private server at her home which had been hacked by foreign entities, the same media that is going after Joe Biden, defended Hillary Clinton and downplayed the seriousness of her offense.

We all know this is staged. We all know that either these documents were planted there, or they had been known about, and those who are really in charge, i.e., Barack Obama, leaked their existence because they do not want Joe Biden to run for President in 2024. This is a manufactured crisis because getting Biden on the mishandling of classified documents is like getting Al Capone for tax evasion. Capone’s real offenses were 10 times more egregious than not paying taxes, but that was the best and only way to get him.

This is all very calculated by the person who was actually running everything, Barack Obama. He knows exactly what he is doing. He is paving the way for either Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama to run in 2024 – Michelle is Obama’s wife and Newsom is a relative of Nancy Pelosi. The power will stay in the hands of the families of the powerbrokers. Joe Biden is expendable now because he served his purpose. He is the face of all of the disastrous far-left policies that they needed to pass so they could radically transform America and wrest control of it without them taking the blame for all the suffering they caused.

Biden is the perfect patsy. There was no other way he could have become President, so he was willing to be the fall guy so he could have the job that he could never get based on his own merit. He will now be blamed for everything that is wrong in America. He was the one who opened the border allowing 4 million foreign nationals to walk into the country, 80% of whom will vote Democrat once they are given amnesty. He is the one who is destroying our oil and gas industry to implement the green new deal which is crippling America’s economy and our energy industry but enriching Democrat donors. He is the one who signed several multi-trillion-dollar spending bills which caused massive inflation but were political payoffs to Democratic donors.

After all this damage is done to our country, either Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama will be ushered into office and their hands will be clean of all of these disastrous far-left policies. Joe Biden will get blamed for all of that when history is written. Not Michelle, not Gavin. Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s avatar. His puppet. He did everything that Obama wanted him to do, and he’ll be the one who takes all of the blame.

So now, after Joe Biden has served his purpose, and he will either be removed from office or prevented from running again, clearing the path for either Michelle or Gavin. And after all the damage that has been done is blamed on Biden, whoever the new president is, can start talking more reasonably about border security or stopping drug overdose deaths or lowering inflation or fiscal responsibility or crime. They can do that because Biden has changed the country’s demographics to a point that the Democrats will never lose another national election in our lifetime. They can play the part of the good guy, because Biden has already played the part of the bad guy, wrenching the country so far left that it will never go right again. And now that he has served his purpose, Biden is being tossed to the side, discarded, and the country will never be the same again. And after Joe Biden is dead and gone, we will be left to suffer the consequences of Biden being a willing puppet.