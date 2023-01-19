National Insiders

A Man Enters the Mall of America With ‘Jesus Save’ Shirt ( )You Won’t Believe What Happens Next,

National Insiders

“JESUS SAVES” EVERYWHERE, EXCEPT IN THE MALL OF AMERICA IN MINNESOTA

It’s no secret that Americans’ religious liberties are under attack. For years, the radical left has gone to war with Christians. They sue us over their constitutionally protected faith, dragging Christians into court because they don’t support gay marriage or other left-wing holy grails.

During COVID, the government went after religious Americans. Democrat governors banned Christians from worshipping. In some states, they raided churches, sued pastors, and even threw some into jail. But the persecution only seems to be growing stronger. Now, its not just limited to Democrats. A man entered the Mall of America, wearing a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt. That is a very typical shirt many Christians wear, all the time, everywhere.

But guess what happened when security approached him?

A man wearing a “Jesus Saves” T-shirt was approached by security and told that he must remove the item of clothing or leave Mall of America, in a video clip that has gone viral on social media. The security guard can be heard explaining to the man that “Jesus is associated with religion and it’s offending people,” telling him, “If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt.” A spokesman for Mall of America told the Daily Mail that the man was ultimately allowed to continue shopping while still wearing the shirt, but the more than two minutes of berating that the man has to endure from mall security certainly don’t suggest that ending.

MAN GETS TOLD TO LEAVE MALL OF AMERICA BECAUSE HIS SHIRT SAID JESUS SAVES (@CLOWNWORLD_) JANUARY 17, 2023

Something very wrong is going on in the Mall of America. Security guards confronted a man (who happens to be black) wearing a Christian t-shirt. They berated him for two minutes, demanding he takes off the shirt if he wanted to keep shopping.

The man stated he was bothering no one. He was simply walking through Macy’s. The mall claims that, eventually, the man was allowed to shop without removing the t-shirt. But some people are skeptical. The video of the encounter has gone viral and it is outraging Americans.

Nobody has the power to demand someone to remove their shirt because it has a religious message. A shopping mall might be privately owned, but it is a public space. And the Constitutional protects the religious liberties of someone within a public space.

Imagine if those security guards demanded a Muslim woman remove her hijab, because that is religious. The ACLU and every Democrat within a 50-mile radius would be marching on the Mall of America. But because this man had a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt, he is not allowed to shop?

According to reports, people are organizing to protest at the mall. They will wear their own “Jesus Saves” t-shirts to send a message to those security guards.

Honestly, those guards should be fired. They berated a man of color, demanding he removes his clothing, because of his religious faith. This is a gross violation of his First Amendment rights and his Civil Rights. Some say he should sue the mall. We’ll have to see what happens.

Author: Bo Dogan

It’s no secret that Americans’ religious liberties are under attack. For years, the radical left has gone to war with Christians. They sue us over their constitutionally protected faith, dragging Christians into court because they don’t support gay marriage or other left-wing holy grails.

During COVID, the government went after religious Americans. Democrat governors banned Christians from worshipping. In some states, they raided churches, sued pastors, and even threw some into jail. But the persecution only seems to be growing stronger. Now, its not just limited to Democrats. A man entered the Mall of America, wearing a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt. That is a very typical shirt many Christians wear, all the time, everywhere.

But guess what happened when security approached him?

A man wearing a “Jesus Saves” T-shirt was approached by security and told that he must remove the item of clothing or leave Mall of America, in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

The security guard can be heard explaining to the man that “Jesus is associated with religion and it’s offending people,” telling him, “If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt.”

[…]

A spokesman for Mall of America told the Daily Mail that the man was ultimately allowed to continue shopping while still wearing the shirt, but the more than two minutes of berating that the man has to endure from mall security certainly don’t suggest that ending. [Source: The Post Millennial]

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfdGltZWxpbmVfbGlzdCI6eyJidWNrZXQiOlsibGlua3RyLmVlIiwidHIuZWUiLCJ0ZXJyYS5jb20uYnIiLCJ3d3cubGlua3RyLmVlIiwid3d3LnRyLmVlIiwid3d3LnRlcnJhLmNvbS5iciJdLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2ZvbGxvd2VyX2NvdW50X3N1bnNldCI6eyJidWNrZXQiOnRydWUsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9LCJ0ZndfaG9yaXpvbl90aW1lbGluZV8xMjAzNCI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJ0cmVhdG1lbnQiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VkaXRfYmFja2VuZCI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJvbiIsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9LCJ0ZndfcmVmc3JjX3Nlc3Npb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib24iLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3Nob3dfYnVzaW5lc3NfdmVyaWZpZWRfYmFkZ2UiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib24iLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2NoaW5fcGlsbHNfMTQ3NDEiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoiY29sb3JfaWNvbnMiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X3Jlc3VsdF9taWdyYXRpb25fMTM5NzkiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoidHdlZXRfcmVzdWx0IiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd19taXhlZF9tZWRpYV8xNTg5NyI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJ0cmVhdG1lbnQiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NlbnNpdGl2ZV9tZWRpYV9pbnRlcnN0aXRpYWxfMTM5NjMiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoiaW50ZXJzdGl0aWFsIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd19leHBlcmltZW50c19jb29raWVfZXhwaXJhdGlvbiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOjEyMDk2MDAsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9LCJ0ZndfZHVwbGljYXRlX3NjcmliZXNfdG9fc2V0dGluZ3MiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib24iLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3ZpZGVvX2hsc19keW5hbWljX21hbmlmZXN0c18xNTA4MiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJ0cnVlX2JpdHJhdGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3Nob3dfYmx1ZV92ZXJpZmllZF9iYWRnZSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJvbiIsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9LCJ0ZndfbGVnYWN5X3RpbWVsaW5lX3N1bnNldCI6eyJidWNrZXQiOnRydWUsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9LCJ0Zndfc2hvd19nb3ZfdmVyaWZpZWRfYmFkZ2UiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib24iLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3Nob3dfYnVzaW5lc3NfYWZmaWxpYXRlX2JhZGdlIjp7ImJ1Y2tldCI6Im9uIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd190d2VldF9lZGl0X2Zyb250ZW5kIjp7ImJ1Y2tldCI6Im9uIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1615223516865114112&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalinsiders.com%2Fa-man-enters-the-mall-of-america-with-jesus-save-shirt-you-wont-believe-what-happens-next%2F&sessionId=115e2a1404084daef02706ae593b08e6a7e9c08a&theme=light&widgetsVersion=2b959255e8896%3A1673658205745&width=550px

MAN GETS TOLD TO LEAVE MALL OF AMERICA BECAUSE HIS SHIRT SAID JESUS SAVES PIC.TWITTER.COM/TPY4QFX1X9 — CLOWN WORLD ™ (@CLOWNWORLD_) JANUARY 17, 2023

Something very wrong is going on in the Mall of America. Security guards confronted a man (who happens to be black) wearing a Christian t-shirt. They berated him for two minutes, demanding he takes off the shirt if he wanted to keep shopping.

The man stated he was bothering no one. He was simply walking through Macy’s. The mall claims that, eventually, the man was allowed to shop without removing the t-shirt. But some people are skeptical. The video of the encounter has gone viral and it is outraging Americans.

Nobody has the power to demand someone to remove their shirt because it has a religious message. A shopping mall might be privately owned, but it is a public space. And the Constitutional protects the religious liberties of someone within a public space.

Imagine if those security guards demanded a Muslim woman remove her hijab, because that is religious. The ACLU and every Democrat within a 50-mile radius would be marching on the Mall of America. But because this man had a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt, he is not allowed to shop?

According to reports, people are organizing to protest at the mall. They will wear their own “Jesus Saves” t-shirts to send a message to those security guards.

Honestly, those guards should be fired. They berated a man of color, demanding he removes his clothing, because of his religious faith. This is a gross violation of his First Amendment rights and his Civil Rights. Some say he should sue the mall. We’ll have to see what happens.

Author: Bo Dogan