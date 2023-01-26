EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO AND BISHOP RENE HENRY GRACIDA

Alexis Bugnolo



To Bishop Rene Henry Gracida; 2:06 AM (9 hours ago) January 26,2023 Your Excellency, On Monday I have invited Catholics of the Roman Church to gather together and discuss the Successor of St. Peter. If you still subscribe to From Rome and your name should be proposd. what should I tell them?

Rene Henry Gracida 11:42 AM (4 minutes ago) January 26, 2023 to Alexis, me

Dear Brother Alexis,

Tell them that I feel honored that anyone would consider me worthy of being selected to be the successor of Saint Peter but the reality is that on June 9 of this year I will celebrate my 100th birthday and my age alone is sufficient to render me ineligible for selection.

Blessings,

+Rene Henry Gracida