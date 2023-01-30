RESULT OF SPECIAL ASSEMBLY OF THE ROMAN POPULACE TO ELECT A SUCCESSOR TO POPE BENEDICT

NEWS

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE ASSEMBLY TO ELECT BENEDICT’S SUCCESSOR

PRESS RELEASE

Those who were against Catholics electing a successor to St. Peter prevailed to convince many not to come to vote, and so the results of the election are as follows:

Unanimous for Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as successor of St. Peter and successor of Pope Benedict XVI.

The electorate present wants the world to know that it has chosen the only outcome that could be both universally accepted and that is to bring the canonical order of the Church back into harmony with the will of Christ. In this it follows the example of the Roman Catholics who, under threat from the imperial army, elected the deacon of the Eastern emperor, who was a Monothelite heretic. With his election completed he was immediately converted to the Catholic faith under the power of the Jesus Prayer.

And so, we hope and pray that the Lord, whose hands are now free to set the Church in order, will now intervene in history, without violating his promise to St. Peter, that “Whatever you bind on earth, be bound in Heaven.” ”.

For my part, I have suggested as candidate Msgr. Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas, USA.

Brother Alexis Bugnolo

Moderator

(Please note, that Br. Bugnolo now has a very bad sore throat, so will not be granting interviews for a day or two).

