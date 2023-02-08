IS THIS WHAT AMERICA HAS COME TO???

Joe Biden Demands Abortions Up to Birth During State of the Union Address to the Nation

National | Laura Echevarria | Feb 8, 2023 | 9:49AM | Washington, DC

During the State of the Union address Tuesday evening, Joe Biden once again committed his administration to supporting abortion extremism.

“During the State of the Union, Joe Biden said that Congress must codify Roe v. Wade,” said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee. “Biden also clearly stated that he and Vice President Harris are doing ‘everything we can’ to protect abortion without limits.”

As president, Joe Biden and his administration have aggressively promoted abortion without limits. Since entering office, President Biden has become the most pro-abortion president in history. His administration has:

promoted abortion around the world by reversing the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance program which prevented federal taxpayer dollars from being used by abortion groups to perform or promote abortion overseas;

suspended protections established for women undergoing chemical abortions, such as seeing the abortionist in person. The in-person requirement ensured that complications, such as an ectopic pregnancy, are ruled out in advance of a woman undergoing a chemical abortion. Mifepristone, the “abortion pill,” has no effect on an ectopic pregnancy and leaves the woman with this life- threatening medical condition. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will also permit pharmacists to dispense chemical abortion drugs, and will permit these dangerous drugs to be sent through the mail;

strongly supported the radical Women’s Health Protection Act which would essentially remove all legal protections for unborn children on the federal and state level and prevent future protections for unborn children;

supported eliminating the Hyde Amendment which prevents the use of federal funds to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother;

has considered actions to advance access to abortion, including an effort to encourage states to apply for Medicaid waivers to pay for abortion travel;

has announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs will pay for and provide abortions for “health reasons,” defined broadly as to be for any reason. This has been statutorily prohibited since 1992. Under the Biden Administration, the Department of Defense announced it will pay the travel and transportation costs for military members and dependents to travel to obtain elective abortions.

“The Biden administration and the Democratic party have yet to hear of an abortion they wouldn’t support,” said Tobias. “Tragically, women and their unborn babies will be the ones to suffer.”

