Thomas Droleskey 12:26 AM (19 hours ago)

I have just published Believing Catholics Pose No Threat to a Just Social Order (WHICH CAN BE READ HERE ON ABYSSUM) at www.ChristorChaos.com, and the following is what I wrote on my homepage:

This is a very long commentary that provides an extensive response to the unremarkable fact that the Richmond, Virginia, field office of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), circulated an internal memorandum, since retracted, that lifted the infamous “radical traditional Catholic” “hate group” list compiled by the Christophobic Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Christ or Chaos was listed as one of groups as it has been on that “hate group” list for eleven years.

This long commentary begins with a review of the similarities between the current efforts on the part of government apparatchiks to single out believing Catholics as potential sources of “domestic terror” and the historic efforts on the part of Communists, both past in Bolshevik Russia a century ago his year and at present (as is taking place now in Nicaragua and red China), to persecute Catholics. The commentary then provides an extensive history of anti-Catholicism in the United States of America before providing an extensive apologia of this site’s work.

As this site might as well not exist in the various universes of what passes for traditional Catholicism, it is indeed very interesting that notice is being taken of it in the secular world, and it this commentary has been written in light of this fact as there might be a few people who will now access it, perhaps out of curiosity, and it is for such people that I desired to provide a thoroughness in this presentation.

Everything that happens occurs within the Providence of God, and I am not in the least perturbed by these recent developments.

Our Blessed Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ knows all things. He is sustaining us in these challenging times and, very importantly, He has given us His Most Blessed Mother to protect us and keep us within the crossing of her arms and the folds of her mantle.

With trust in her intercessory power, especially through her Most Holy Rosary and reliance upon her Brown Scapular of Mount Carmel, we pledge ourselves always to serve her Divine Son as His consecrated slaves through her own Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart.

Viva Cristo Rey!

Immaculate Heart of Mary, triumph soon!

Saint Valentine, pray for us.

By the way, anyone who has not made a non-tax-deductible financial gift lately and has the financial wherewithal and the desire to do so is very welcome to make a donation at this time!

Thank you.

Thomas A. “Tom,” “Doctor Tom,” “Dr. D.,” “Doc” Droleskey

ReplyReply allForward