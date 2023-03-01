The righteousness of the cause of the abolition of the African export of the slave trade is now so utterly self-evident that the subject is hard to see clearly. We now remember the Atlantic slave trade as an exceptional horror, standing alongside the 20th-century genocides as one of the greatest crimes in human history

Heroes and Monsters: British Abolition and the Art of CompromiseBy Alec RyrieIt may be the most decisive and complete victory in any moral argument in human history. European and North American elites had, for centuries, deliberately ignored the ethics of the Atlantic slave trade, or justified it as a regrettable necessity, or simply accepted it as a vast fact of life that could not be wished away. Suddenly, in the 1780s, a previously eccentric and extreme view—that the trade ought to be abolished—won a mass following in both Britain and the newly independent United States. In 1807 both countries legislated to abolish the trade, and over the following decades the other European imperial powers were cajoled or coerced into following suit. The righteousness of this cause is now so utterly self-evident that the subject is hard to see clearly. We now remember the Atlantic slave trade as an exceptional horror, standing alongside the 20th-century genocides as one of the greatest crimes in human history. Surely only a monster would defend, excuse, or minimize it; surely those who brought it to an end must be heroes. But while stories populated by monsters and heroes are very comforting, they are not good history. We use such stories to sing ourselves songs we already know and love, but we don't learn anything from them, and we end up reducing people in the past to bit parts in dramas we have scripted for them. We don't need to abandon our own hard-won moral insights to recognize that our 18th-century forebears didn't see this issue in quite the way we do. So, what are we to make of the traditional heroes of slave-trade abolition? William Wilberforce, the English evangelical politician and bon vivant, is the best known of the so-called Clapham Sect of aristocratic evangelicals who campaigned for a series of moral reforms. Wilberforce took the demand for slave-trade abolition into Parliament in the 1780s, kept the cause stubbornly alive during the hard years of the 1790s, and finally spotted and seized the moment in 1807, when the British establishment could be persuaded to do the right thing. His moral revulsion at the slave trade was unmistakable. But this is also the man who wrote, in the very year the trade was abolished, that slavery itself ought to continue for a while yet. "Our poor degraded Negro Slaves are as yet incapable" of enjoying freedom, he reckoned: "to grant it to them immediately, would be to insure not only their masters' ruin, but their own." Hero—or monster?
