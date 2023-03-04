Fetterman Health Leak Will Send DC Into Chaos





freedomwriter

–

March 1, 2023

On February 25, 2022, independent journalist John Cardillo broke the story that Fetterman is brain dead and it is being hidden.

https://customads.co/lad/15549048694479718?pubid=ld-2587-7481&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomherald.com&rid=&width=696

“Being told that Fetterman is essentially brain dead and it’s being hidden because keeping him in office until August 18th avoids a special election which Republicans would most certainly win. This must be investigated,” Cardillo wrote.

Apparently, the left fact-checked claiming that August 18th “has no significance.”

“The August 18th date has no significance. If a Senator from Pennsylvania passes away, a replacement appointed by the Governor will serve until the next special election,” the fact check said which is classic leftist misinformation.

BEING TOLD THAT FETTERMAN IS ESSENTIALLY BRAIN DEAD AND IT’S BEING HIDDEN BECAUSE KEEPING HIM IN OFFICE UNTIL AUGUST 18TH AVOIDS A SPECIAL ELECTION WHICH REPUBLICANS WOULD MOST CERTAINLY WIN. THIS MUST BE INVESTIGATED. — JOHN CARDILLO (@JOHNCARDILLO) FEBRUARY 25, 2023

https://customads.co/lad/15549050137320294?pubid=ld-7175-3382&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomherald.com&rid=&width=696

Fetterman is very much still alive and if is unable of his duties in an office PA August 18th would prompt a special election.

It now makes sense why Gisele Fetterman fled the country.

From CBS 21:

GISELE FETTERMAN RECENTLY POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA, EXPLAINING THE JOURNEY HER AND HER CHILDREN HAVE BEEN ON SINCE SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR CLINICAL DEPRESSION. ON FRIDAY, THE SENATOR’S WIFE TOOK TO TWITTER AND FACEBOOK TO DISCUSS A SPONTANEOUS GETAWAY THAT SHE TOOK WITH THEIR CHILDREN AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE THE MEDIA’S EYE WHEN MULTIPLE MEDIA TRUCKS BEGAN CIRCLING THEIR HOME. THE MOTHER OF TWO DECIDED TO TAKE THEIR CHILDREN TO CANADA TO HELP THEM DECOMPRESS AFTER THE RECENT NEWS OF THEIR FATHER’S HEALTH MADE NATIONAL NEWS. THE FAMILY WERE ABLE TO ENJOY ZIPLINING OVER NIAGARA FALLS WHILE HAVING HEART TO HEARTS ABOUT THEIR CURRENT SITUATION.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1629120688312266754&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomherald.com%2Ffetterman-health-leak-will-send-dc-into-chaos%2F&partner=ogwp&sessionId=71a3323f4be1db1daff8dc1e175d64e419b92f4b&theme=light&widgetsVersion=aaf4084522e3a%3A1674595607486&width=550px

WE DID SOME SCARY THINGS BUT WE DID THEM TOGETHER. WE ZIPLINED OVER NIAGARA FALLS AND AUGUST GOT STUCK . WE TALKED ABOUT FLEXIBILITY AND THE NEED TO ALWAYS HAVE AN OPEN HEART AND AN OPEN MIND. PIC.TWITTER.COM/IYUVBBXAOE — GISELE BARRETO FETTERMAN (@GISELEFETTERMAN) FEBRUARY 24, 2023

One day after the story was leaked on social media, Gisele flees to Canada while her husband allegedly is in serious condition in DC.

Just two days later Fetterman’s office put out a statement that things are just fine but gave no real updates on his condition.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement. “He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”

Isn’t his family in Canada right now having fun?

It’s like watching a House of Cards season play out right in front of you.