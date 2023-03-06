BEWARE OF CONTEMPORARY EFFORTS TO CREATE “NEW” PLAINSONG CHANT EDITIONS TO BE SUBSTITUTED FOR THE OFFICIAL EDITION

|I HAVE BEEN disturbed to see in recent years an effort undertaken in certain quarters to create “new” plainsong editions—used in opposition to the official edition—based on only 2-3 manuscripts, rather than taking into account the entire plainsong tradition. Katherine Ellis, the famous Cambridge scholar, recently wrote (vis-à-vis the official edition) as follows: Dom Pothier’s stated aim for the Vatican Edition was “to make, from among variants, a truly rational selection that fully satisfies the rights of archæology, but without underestimating the demands of practice.”
I could say a lot more about this topic, but that will have to wait for another day. Let me recommend this recent article by my colleague Matthew Frederes—a husband a father of twelve children!—who adds some thought-provoking points to this conversation, which is sure to continue:
