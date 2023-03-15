DOES JORGE BERGOLIO REALLY THINK THAT THE DEATH PENALTY LEVIED BY COURTS OF LAW IS WORSE THAN THE PLAGUE OF SERIAL KILLERS OUR NATION HAS HAD OVER THE YEARS?

SEARCH

Jihad Watch Saudi Islamic scholar reaffirms Islamic law's death penalty for leaving Islam

March 12, 2023

Jihad Watch

Saudi Islamic scholar reaffirms Islamic law’s death penalty for leaving Islam“

“Pray the rosary for Francis because something appears to be wrong with the poor man if he wants to free dangerous criminals and serial predators from prison.” – Catholic Monitor

Does Francis think that the death penalty is worst than what Ted Bundy did?Bundy was a serial murderer and rapist who, also, tortured the victims and even engaged in necrophilia with their bodies.

In 2015, Francis gave his approval to the following quote:

“To kill a murderer is a punishment incomparably worst than the crime itself.” (edwardfeser.blogspot, “The curious case of Pope Francis and the ‘new natural lawyers,'” June 3, 2017)

If Ted Bundy had not received the death penalty and was instead given a sentence of life imprisonment, would Francis want Bundy set free?

In 2014, Francis said:

“A life sentence is just a death penalty in disguise.” (edwardfeser.blogspot, “The curious case of Pope Francis and the”‘ new natural lawyers,'” June 3, 2017)

Pray the rosary for Francis because something appears to be wrong with the poor man if he wants to free dangerous criminals and serial predators from prison.

Extreme cases of this type of behavior is called Passive Hybristophilia in which persons write “to notorious serial killers whilst they are in prison… They even end up believing… they could help rehabilitate them, and may even make excuses for the man’s past behavior.” (actforlibraries.org, Focus on Medical, Science, Health and Wellness, “Fatal Love the Psychological Disorder Hybristophilia”)

Also, pray the rosary to protect innocent women and children from serial killers and predators like Bundy as well as those who enable them.

Fr. Donald Callaway in his book “Champions of the Rosary” shared the following miracle of the woman saved from becoming another Bundy victim by the rosary.

Stephanie Engelman retells the story in her blog of how the rosary according to Monsignor William Kerr saved a young women from rape and murder.

In 1978, Bundy had just brutally raped and murdered two sorority sisters and was entering another room to kill another young women when “he stopped, dropped his weapon and fled.”

Monsignor Kerr came to the scene and the woman from whose room the murderer fled told the priest that she had fallen asleep praying the rosary which she did every night.

Kerr, years later, was ministering to Bundy. He asked the killer about the sorority incident.

Bundy told him that “when he tried to step through the doorway, a mysterious force prevented him from doing so. He dropped his weapon and ran away.” (stephanie engelman.com, “The Ted Bundy Rosary Miracle,” October 7, 2016)SHARE