WHAT IS THAT AWFUL SMELL IN BUENOS AIRES???

Something is Rotten in Buenos Aires – The Remnant… “Why won’t Bergoglio visit his homeland… Is Bergoglio afraid of the wrath of clergy abuse victims who were ignored, scorned, and dismissed by him when he was Bishop and Archbishop of Buenos Aires?”

March 16, 2023

:

Bergoglio’s curious avoidance of Argentina prompts some serious questions—ones which should have been addressed by the Papal Conclave in 2013.

Has Bergoglio been told to stay away from Argentina?

Would enemies of Bergoglio cause a public scene if he returned to Buenos Aires?

Did Bergoglio leave Argentina with bad blood among factions in the Church?

Are there dark secrets about Bergoglio that may surface should he return like the conquering hero?

Is Bergoglio fearful that he would not receive a warm and large welcome from his fellow Argentines?

Is Bergoglio not viewed as merciful and joyful by his native Argentines? Would this risk damaging his carefully curated media image as the smiling merciful pope?

Can Bergoglio afford for the global media to descend on Buenos Aires, asking questions of locals, interviewing his former friends, colleagues and parishioners and generally snooping around?

Is Bergoglio afraid of the wrath of clergy abuse victims who were ignored, scorned, and dismissed by him when he was Bishop and Archbishop of Buenos Aires?

Is Bergoglio fearful of the messages on the homemade signs along the parade route?

Is Bergoglio afraid of the Mothers of the Playa de Mayo whose children were killed by the military junta and his role with the junta?

Is Bergoglio afraid that there may be significant protests and boycotts if he visits Buenos Aires?

What are Bergoglio’s skeletons that need to be kept hidden and buried in Buenos Aires and can’t risk being unearthed by a papal visit?

Something is rotten in Buenos Aires.

— Elizabeth Yore is an international child advocate attorney. She is a panel member of the LifeSiteNews podcast, Faith and Reason. Liz is also a regular contributor on Steve Bannon’s War Room. https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/6449-something-is-rotten-in-buenos-aires%5D

