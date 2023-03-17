Democrats and the Left absolutely loathe this freedom because it has the potential to undermine their corrupt narrative.



Jaws hit the floor after Jen Psaki made this shocking remark

Screenshot via Youtube, CBSN

Freedom of the press is one of America’s most fundamental and cherished rights.

But jaws hit the floor after Jen Psaki made this shocking remark.

The American Left is only willing to tolerate one viewpoint

Although Democrats like to pretend they are the Party of tolerance, there is nothing tolerant about them.

This is especially true when it comes to tolerating differing viewpoints, which is a fundamental aspect of any functioning democracy.

Last Saturday, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki put her intolerance on full display when talking about conservative leaning news outlets on SXSW.

“FOX News still has an enormous viewership,” Psaki said. “I don’t know if that’s going to change. Their business model is not getting Democrats on their air and I understand and completely relate to Democrats saying we should ban it, we shouldn’t appear on it.”

She added that “there are a lot of propagandists in the briefing room, not just certain people from FOX. There is OAN, Newsmax. There are people who don’t even belong to news organizations. There are people who are representing foreign governments who go to the State Department briefing and the Defense Department briefing. So, you’d have to ban about a third of the briefing room.”

The desire to ban Fox News and other conservative news organizations from the briefing room is a prime example of the Left’s intolerance towards anyone who does not bow down to their radical agenda.

Even though news organizations like CNN and MSNBC lie through their teeth on a daily basis, the Left does not seem to care.

Banning Fox News has nothing to do with stopping the spread of so-called “misinformation.”

Instead, it has everything to do with limiting the First Amendment and stopping anyone who gets in their way.

The Left’s assault on the First Amendment has sowed deep-rooted divisions in America, with many Americans rightfully worried about what freedom the Left will try to assault next.

Americans must be prepared to stand up for their Constitutional rights

Not only do leftists like Jen Psaki hate the concept of the freedom of the press, but they loathe the entire United States Constitution.

Over the last couple of years, the Biden administration has been plagued by scandals regarding the First Amendment.

Time and time again, it appears as if the Biden administration schemed to silence Americans in their effort to gain political power.

Americans rightfully do not trust their government, especially when it comes to free speech issues.

This is exactly why accountability is so important within the federal government.

Without accountability, the public will lose confidence in the people who claim to represent them.

In the coming days and weeks, House Republicans have plans to hold more hearings about the Left’s assault on the First Amendment and reveal key aspects of their dubious agenda.

