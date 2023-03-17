JORGE BERGOLIO HAS NOT SATISFIED HIS APPETITE FOR INTRODUCING NEW RITES WHILE SUPPRESSING THE OLD LATIN RITE

The new Mayan rite of Mass with idolatrous elements

Your Eminences, Your Graces, Your Excellencies, Dear Reverend Fathers, Dear Colleagues, Dear Friends,

Laudetur Jesus Christus!

Please see here an in-depth report that tries to string together the different statements by key Mexican bishops involved in the new rite of Mass that is to be Mayan and indigenous. The elements of this new rite, as it is already being practiced in Chiapas, Mexico, clearly have idolatrous, pagan elements that include the worship of Mother God, and a second altar is being set up inside Catholic churches.

One could say: the pope is suppressing the traditional Mass that has brought forth hundreds of saints over centuries and that is putting God Almighty at its center, while he is actively encouraging a form of worship that includes false gods, that is, demons.

With warm greetings in Christ,

Maike Hickson

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-new-mayan-rite-of-mass-encouraged-by-pope-francis-is-replete-with-pagan-idolatry-and-symbolism/

