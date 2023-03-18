CALLING ALL PATRIOTS TO PROTEST THE OUTRAGE WHICH IS ABOUT TO BE PERPETRATED AGAINST FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SEARCH

Don’t Protest Tuesday Trump Arrest by the Soros “CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE”, but do PRAYER RALLIES to avoid the “FBI… Ray Epps situation… [J6] Trap”

March 18, 2023

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties? – The Catholic Monitor [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs'”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump·3h

Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

14.4k

ReTruths

34.9k

Likes

Mar 18, 2023, 4:26 AM

Catturd ™

@catturd2

The FBI, FEDs, and Antifa to dress up like Trump supporters and try to incite riots in … 4 … 3 … 2 …. Don’t fall of another Ray Epps situation. It’s a trap. Stay peaceful.