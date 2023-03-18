CHARACTER ASSASSINS ABOUND IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Dem Rep In Hot Water After What Happened With SCOTUS Justice

Georgia State Sen. Emanuel Jones (D) recently made a controversial statement on the Senatefloor while discussing a proposal to place a statue of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas onthe grounds of the state Capitol.

Jones compared Thomas to a slave who “sold his soul” to his white master and labeled him an “Uncle Tom” – a derogatory term used to refer to a black person who is viewed as overly subservient to white people.

This inflammatory language has outraged many in the Republican Party, who believe that Jones’ statement was completely inappropriate and offensive. Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan (R) took to Twitter to express his displeasure, stating that Jones’ language was “disrespectful and wrong” and that the Senate should “stand together in condemning this kind of rhetoric.” It is not the first time that Jones has made such highly charged statements.

In the past, he has also accused Thomas of being a “sellout” and a “puppet” of the Republican Party. This type of language is not only inappropriate but also dangerous. It sets a dangerous precedent, suggesting that it is acceptable to use extreme language to attack those with whom you disagree politically.

The Republican Party believes that it is important to foster an environment of respect and civility, even when discussing issues of difference. This is especially true when discussing issues concerning race, as racial tensions are already high in our country. Jones’ statement does not serve to further the discussion in any meaningful way and only serves to further divide us.

The Republican Party calls on the Georgia State Senate to take a stand against this type of inflammatory language and to instead focus on having a respectful and productive dialogue on the issues. The Republican party strives to create an atmosphere of civil discourse to move our state and our country forward.

Watch:

The Left is so outraged by a proposal to build a statue of Clarence Thomas at the Georgia Capitol, that one unhinged lawmaker compared him to an “Uncle Tom” who “sold his soul to the slave masters.” Watch for yourself: the hatred and radicalism of the far-Left on full display. pic.twitter.com/dt1F7bYzoJ — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) February 14, 2023