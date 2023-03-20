TRUMP WILL PROBABLY SUCCEED IN THIS

Donald Trump Moves to End Georgia Election Probe

By

Madeleine Jackson

–

March 20, 2023

0

Donald Trump via Gage Skidmore Flickr

Former President Donald Trump is moving to put an end to the ongoing Georgia election probe.

On Monday, Trump’s legal team made a filing seeking to bar the use of any evidence presented to a grand jury reviewing the matter, according to The Hill.

THE MONDAY FILING SEEKS TO BLOCK USE OF A REPORT FROM A GRAND JURY ON THE MATTER, BAR FULTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY FANI WILLIS’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE CASE, AND ATTACKS A SERIES OF INTERVIEWS GIVEN BY JURY FOREWOMAN EMILY KOHRS.

In a 50-page filing in a Fulton County court, Trump’s attorneys blasted the investigation as “confusing, flawed, and, at times, blatantly unconstitutional.”

“GIVEN THE SCRUTINY AND THE GRAVITY OF THE INVESTIGATION AND THOSE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED — NAMELY THE MOVANT DONALD J. TRUMP, THIS PROCESS SHOULD HAVE BEEN HANDLED CORRECTLY, FAIRLY, AND WITH DEFERENCE TO THE LAW AND THE HIGHEST ETHICAL STANDARDS,” ATTORNEYS JENNIFER LITTLE, DREW FINDLING, AND MARISSA GOLDBERG WROTE IN THE FILING.

Last month, Great America News Desk reported that the Georgia grand jury recommended indictments against multiple individuals. So far, no indictments have come from the probe but forewoman Kohrs seemed to indicate Trump, and others could expect to be charged.

“It is not a short list,” the forewoman Kohrs said in an interview.

This story is breaking. Click refresh for the latest updates.

