WOULD YOU PERFORM A HUMAN SACRIFICE OF A CHILD IN ORDER TO SAVE THE WORLD

The Altar of Wokeism

By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

March 20, 2023

In a recent episode of HBO’s series, The Last of Us, the viewer is presented with an ethical question, would you sacrifice a child to save the world? In the show, a fourteen-year-old girl named, Ellie, has developed an immunity to a virus that has been infecting the brains of people and turning them into flesh-eating zombies. A doctor wants to use Ellie’s immunity to create a vaccine against the deadly virus to save humanity, but extracting her brain to create the cure would kill Ellie. So, what would you do? Would you kill the young girl to save humanity, or protect the girl and allow humanity to perish? There are several ways of thinking about this question. Is it justified to kill one to save many? Should you never commit a wrong under any circumstance regardless of the good it may produce? Should children ever be sacrificed to save others? Some primitive cultures in human history have sacrificed the innocent to the gods for certain worldly gains.

We saw this play itself out in real time a few years ago when children were sacrificed on the altar of Covid. Child sacrifice has become commonplace in our society. Some people are actively using children to satisfy their narcissistic desire “to save the world”. Now they are sacrificing children on the altar of wokeness. Over 800,000 babies are aborted each year in America and that practice has been glorified by the left. It is seen as liberating to women to be able to kill their babies. So, we must allow the sacrifice of babies to achieve equality for women. The Lancet magazine published an article a few years ago entitled, Abortion is a Moral Good, and they quoted scripture out of context trying to gain a moral grounding for the practice of murdering babies. Oscar-winning actress, Jane Fonda, recently went so far as to advocate for women to murder the pro-life activists who are trying to save the lives of their children from the abortionist abattoir.

Children are being sacrificed throughout modern Western culture, to promote the moral good of inclusiveness for all lifestyles. The woke are sexualizing young children to that end. They hold drag queen story hours for 5 and 6-year-old kids and put pornographic books in elementary school libraries. Some people are promoting surgeries for minors to have their sexual organs removed without the consent of their parents. And the people advocating for all of this are not some fringe group that is immediately dismissed by mainstream America. They have become mainstream. It is the people fighting to protect children who have become the fringe of our culture, who are painted as villains. Today in Western culture, the immoral want to pass off their immorality as moral under the false principle of tolerance.

The moral dilemma of sacrificing one to save humanity assumes that humanity is worth saving. But is humanity even worth saving? I’m not talking about individual people whom we know and love, but the totality of humanity. And this is not a question from the perspective of the green activists who see humans as a scourge to the earth because we abuse the environment, so they want to eliminate humanity to save the environment that no human then will ever experience again because they were eliminated to save it.

Humanity is a scourge to the world because of our abuses of one another. Look around the world and see how human beings treat one another. 9 million people die every year of hunger and hunger-related diseases; 3.1 million of those deaths are of children, yet millions of people live in wasteful opulence while millions starve to death. There are over 20 million people worldwide living in slavery, and not only is nothing done about it, but very few also speak of it. China has imprisoned millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps, and every day the Western World purchases and uses the products that China produces through slave and forced labor. And anyone who criticizes China becomes the villain.

Hundreds of thousands of people are killed every year in wars around the world. Currently, there are 57 ongoing wars between countries, and 26 of these armed conflicts have been going on for 25 to 100 years. Over 400,000 people are murdered each year throughout the world. Over 300,000 women are raped every year.

There are 11.8 million deaths worldwide attributed to substance abuse each year. Over one hundred thousand Americans die of overdoses every year from drugs produced by the Chinese government and imported into this country with the help of the Mexican government and the consent of the United States government. This means that some people and governments purposely producing and profiting from drugs that they know will kill hundreds of thousands of people, and they do it anyway. And most people in America and around the world, do not care.

In 2020, there were 10,172 terrorist attacks worldwide, and 29,389 people were killed by terrorism. Every day, 13 Christians around the world are killed because of their faith, 12 churches or Christian buildings are attacked, and 12 Christians are unjustly arrested or imprisoned each day.

I could go on and on with example after example. So, the question is not would you sacrifice a child to save humanity, but why would we save humanity when humans continue inflicting so much pain and suffering on the rest of humanity? Wouldn’t the humane thing to do be to allow humanity to go extinct, putting us out of our misery? Wouldn’t that alleviate the most suffering?

Are humans basically good or bad? There are good people in the world, no question about it, but how hard are the good fighting the evil in the world? How hard are they fighting what the devil is imparting on the world? In many aspects, we have partnered with the devil, and we have become complicit in his work. We have sacrificed our morals and standards far too often in exchange for a false semblance of peace and comfort. The devil is achieving victories in our culture and our society every day, and these are not hard-fought victories. We are merely ceding the ground to him uncontested. Somehow, he has been able to convince much of humanity that doing his will is the virtuous and morally correct thing to do. That is what woke is – the devil pawning off his immorality to us as virtue.

Christians believe that God sacrificed his only begotten son to bring eternal salvation to a fallen world. Even with all that is wrong with humanity, we don’t need to sacrifice an innocent to save humanity. We can save humanity, and at the same time, make humanity worth saving by changing the way we treat one another. Not only do we need to be kinder, more caring, more generous, and more self-sacrificing to one another, but we also need to be more moral and more principled, more willing to stand up for what is right against what the devil and his minions are trying to inflict on the world.

In the end, humanity is worth saving, but we need to focus on the entirety of humanity, not just the physical bodies, but also the soul of humanity. What would be the point of saving the human race from extinction if the soul of humanity is corrupted? What would be the point of saving a soul only for it to become the minion of the devil? So, wokeism is the brain-infecting virus that turns human beings into the people devouring zombies of the left. And the antidote to this rising wokeism can only be found when we stand up for our morals, our principles, and our standards. We must save the soul of humanity as well as the body.