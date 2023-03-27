BOOM! CATHOLICS ARE FIGHTING BACK!!!!!!!!!!!

|BOOM! Christians Are Fighting Back
Want a little lift? Check out the fantastic clip in my new Remnant Underground of Catholics in France, belting out the Christus Vincit as they use a battering ram on the locked doors of their own church.
Their bishop had locked them out because they were refusing to comply with the liturgical lockdown orders. He even sealed up the entrances to the church with concrete and bricks from the inside. But it all came tumbling down like the walls of Jericho when the Traditional Catholics were pushed just a bit too far.
This event should be seen as a metaphor for what has to happen worldwide as Francis continues to lock faithful Catholics out of their Traditional Latin Mass churches.
Why fight back? Because the attack on us is just the point of the spear in a global attack on Christianity.
Right now, for example, President Zelenskyy is shutting traditional Christianity down in Kiev. Did you see anything about that on CNN? I didn’t think so. But I’ve got clips of Ukrainian Orthodox Christians taking to the streets in protest of the Zelenskyy Regime’s crackdown on religion.
The Ukrainians are fighting back. But the good news doesn’t stop there. There’s also great news out of Spain, where the Catholics are coming back and they’re bringing God with them. I’ve got the clips to prove it.
See also how a bishop in France suddenly changed his mind and gave in to the demands of Traditional Catholics who’d spent the last three years demonstrating outside the locked doors of their own church.
Good news is happening in the world right now, friends, and in this week’s Remnant Underground we bring you the very latest.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this war is NOT over, resistance is NOT futile, and more and more Christians in the world today are NOT backing down.
Francis has awakened a sleeping giant!
Please watch and share this important video, all about the rising Christian Counterrevolution.
In Christo Rege,
Michael J. Matt CANCELING RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: From Francis to Zelenskyy & Kiev to ChicagoNew from Remnant TV…
Watch Video on the Remnant Website…
-
