JOIN ME IN PROTESTING AMAZON PRIME STREAMING THE MOVIE: THE UNHOLY

|03/27/23Dear Rev. Fr. Rene Henry Gracida Gracida,When my good friend and Director of America Needs Fatima, Mr. Robert Ritchie, who is also a an ardent supporter of Return to Order, told me about his protest of Amazon Prime’s streaming of the movie THE U N H O L Y, which graphically and textually turns Holy Mary into a DEMON and promotes it with the tag line — Be Careful Who You Pray To — well … I knew I must recommend his petition to all RTO subscribers and ask you to sign his petition. So the links will direct you to America Needs Fatima’s web site.
Thank you.
— John Horvat II
… I’m sure this will break your heart; this international streaming company, Amazon Prime, is using their platform to promote the idea that praying to Holy Mary and devotion to Her is actually praying to a demon and risking demonic possession.This is NOT to be taken lightly!
Amazon Prime is a big deal with a mega-phone projecting its message across the globe.Tell Amazon Prime:
“NEVER AGAIN blaspheme Holy Mary and devotion to her!”
Yes. According to press reports, Sony Pictures, with an ‘all-star’ cast, intentionally premiered this movie on Good Friday last year, and we vigorously protested it. It cost about $10 million, plus marketing, to make and only grossed $15 million domestically. PROTESTS DO WORK!Now Amazon Prime has picked up the devil’s black flag from out of the cesspool and is streaming more blasphemy.
Michael Haynes, writing for LifeSiteNews, sums up the film:”In what seems to be a deliberate move, Sony Pictures is releasing a new film on Good Friday [sic] that severely blasphemes Mary, the Mother of God, by portraying her as akin to a devil.
… “the trailer depicts what is purported to be Mary as a demonic figure with blood, black tears, and empty eyes in her statues. The girl who supposedly sees Mary is also depicted with black eyes, another characteristic of demonic portrayal.”Since a picture is worth a thousand words, I will link to the promotional posters,but I WARN YOU, though they are not offensive to purity, these promotional posters blaspheme Our Lady and are hurtful, insulting and mocking.
They are an example of the depths of evil. We must denounce them at the risk of otherwise becoming tepid, mediocre and complacent in the face of sin.I will write a description below for those who do not wish to view this filth.
• promo poster #1• promo poster #2
The main promotional slogan for this film is:BE CAREFUL WHO YOU PRAY TO
T H E U N H O L Y
Tell Amazon Prime to:
“STOP Blaspheming Holy Mary and devotion to her!”And the promotional movie trailer is just as bad if not worse.
A scene in the trailer sums up the blasphemy as the main protagonist asks the young woman ‘possessed’ by ‘Mary’: “And why do you think Mary chose you?” She replies, “I opened myself up and welcomed her in.”And the movie reviewer at “Pluggedin” notes that the movie depicts Mary as using the young woman ‘seer’ as a false prophet: “The movie … ends with a Bible verse (Matthew 7:15), ‘Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves’.”
Here is a description:In promo poster #1:
• A mood of foreboding is affected with a dark, charcoal-and-white theme and a sun-setting twilight sky with the entire lower half of the poster foreground dominated by a dank and weedy, highly reflective pond at the edge of a harvested corn field. In the left background is a large, dead, scarecrow-like tree and in the right background is a pristine but simple wooden old country-style church. Quickly focusing attention to the center, in the weeds at the edge of the pond, be-haloed by an unseen setting sun, and reaching to a life-size height, is a beautiful, unpainted statue, in shadow, of Our Lady of Divine Grace. Immediately below the statue is a macabre ‘reflection’ of Our Lady in a wildly Halloween-ish tattered gown, very long and pointed witch-fingers and a demon-face with hell-fire burning eyes.Just below that image are these words:
BE CAREFUL WHO YOU PRAY TO
T H E U N H O L Y
Tell Amazon Prime to:
“NEVER AGAIN blaspheme Holy Mary and devotion to her!”In promo poster #2:
• Again, a dark and sinister mood is affected by using a charcoal-and-white theme, with another beautiful full-length statue, unpainted and illuminated in-shadow, of Our Lady standing reverently with bowed head and hands prayerfully folded and encircled by a rosary.• The ‘hands’ of Our Lady are dreadfully elongated more like claws, the rosary is blood red with the cross displayed, Satanically, upside down, and in large, blood-red font, centered vertically down Our Lady, is the word…U N H O L Y.
And so now we have seen how blasphemous and offensive this Sony Pictures movie is. All of Heaven calls for our response. Are you listening? How will you reply?Tell Amazon Prime to:
“NEVER AGAIN blaspheme Holy Mary and devotion to her!”
Please share this petition with as many as you can.God love you! And Mary be with you!Sincerely,
John Horvat
Vice-President, Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP)
www.returntoorder.orgP.S.: Long live The Wise and Immaculate Heart of Mary Most Holy — please PROTEST NOW!
-
Join 1,528 other subscribers
Archives
- March 2023
- February 2023
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- BOOM! CATHOLICS ARE FIGHTING BACK!!!!!!!!!!!
- JOIN ME IN PROTESTING AMAZON PRIME STREAMING THE MOVIE: THE UNHOLY
- ATTACKS ON THE GOOD NAME OF SAINT JOHN PAUL II SEEM TO BE SYNCHRONIZED ATTACKS COMING FROM THE LEFTISH REALM, HEIR OF COMMUNISM THAT DID SO MUCH EVIL TO POLAND AND TO THE WHOLE WORLD
- A GLIMPSE INTO THE MIND OF GEORGE SOROS
- ANOTHER OPINION ON THE STANFORD UNIVERSITY LAW SCHOOL DEBACLE INVOLVING THE STUDENT PROTEST TO JUDGE STUART KYLE DUNCAN’S TALK AT THE SCHOOL
Top Posts & Pages
- WORDS OF MARY
- DECLARATION "DOMINUS JESUS" ON THE UNICITY AND SALVIFIC UNIVERSALITY OF JESUS CHRIST AND THE CHURCH
- Jill Biden: “We Need More Men” to Promote Killing Babies in Abortions
- ANOTHER OPINION ON THE STANFORD UNIVERSITY LAW SCHOOL DEBACLE INVOLVING THE STUDENT PROTEST TO JUDGE STUART KYLE DUNCAN'S TALK AT THE SCHOOL
- ROD DREHER WISDOM
- MANIFESTO FOR THE TRIUMPH OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST BY ENRICO MARIA RADAELLI
- BRITISH CARDINAL ARTHUR ROCHE IS A HUMAN WRECKING BALL DESTROYING (WITH THE APPROVAL OF JORGE BERGOLIO) THE LATIN MASS WHICH EXISTED FROM THE FIRST CENTURY OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH AND WAS EXPRESSLY APPROVED BY THE COUNCIL OF TRENT IN THE 16TH CENTURY AS THE OFFICIAL EUCHARISTIC LITURGY OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH AND THE MODEL FOR ALL OTHER LITURGIES THAT CAME INTO EXISTENCE TO SERVE THE NATIONAL PEOPLES WHO WERE CONVERTED TO THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
- 2 ABOUT ME
- "FRANCIS WORKS FOR 'ANTI-GOD, ANTI-AMERICAN AD ANTI-CATHOLIC GEORGE SOROS AND THE UNITED NATIONS"
- AN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump FAILED
Top Clicks