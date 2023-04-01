I HAD A WONDERFUL VISIT BY DR. JANET E. SMITH

Posted on April 1, 2023 by abyssum
No photo description available.

Active

Rene Henry Gracida

May 11, 2016  · 

A wonderful visit to 4126 Ocean Drive by Doctor Janet E. Smith.

Edit

All reactions:

94Thomas Lark, Donna Bethell and 92 others

5

2

Like

Comment

Share

Comments

Most relevant

﻿

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s