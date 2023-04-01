THE INDICTMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS PROVOKED ALMOST UNIVERSAL CONDEMNATION OF SOROS BACKED MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG

|Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of Americat
|Americans of both parities are uniting around President Trump in response to the Manhattan District Attorney’s political prosecution. Ever since President Trump came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower in June 2015, the Democrats have weaponized government in an effort to take him out. They failed with the Russia hoax, they failed with both impeachments, and now they will fail with Alvin Bragg’s bogus case. Legalexperts all agree that there is no crime here and it is a political prosecution. “Nothing worth doing, ever, ever, ever, came easy,” President Trump said in 2017. He’s right and we know he will keep fighting for us. Watch our reaction video to the indictment here. See below for responses from prominent Republicans and conservatives to Thursday’s indictment news: Governor Ron DeSantis: “The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.” Mike Pence: “I think the unprecedent indictment of a former President of the United States, on a campaign finance issue, is an outrage. And it appears to millions of Americans to be nothing more than a political prosecution that’s driven by a prosecutor who literally ran for office on a pledge to indict the former president.” Sen. Ted Cruz: “The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The ‘substance’ of this political persecution is utter garbage. This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system.” Tucker Carlson: “This effort today is one in a long line of unprecedented steps that permanent Washington has taken to stop Donald Trump from holding office in a democracy.” Jesse Watters: “They think the mug shot will scare you. They’re wrong. This will light a fire inside every rational thinking American.” Sen. J.D. Vance: “Today’s indictment of President Trump is a political persecution masquerading as law. Donald Trump is the former President of the United States, the leader of our nation’s political opposition, an the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024. Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict him is blatant election interference and a direct assault on the tens of millions of Americans who support him.” Rep. Elise Stefanik: “The unprecedented election interference from corrupt Socialist District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a political witch-hunt and a dark day for America. The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to persecute Joe Biden’s chief political opponent ahead of the 2024 presidential election to suppress the will and voice of the American people. Tens of millions of patriotic Americans have never been so energized to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE at the ballot box to save our great republic by electing President Donald J. Trump in 2024.” Mike Pompeo: “The Manhattan DA is undermining America’s confidence in our legal system. Bragg is the same Soros-funded prosecutor who refuses to prosecute violent crimes and who has downgraded more than half of all felonies to misdemeanors. Prosecuting serious crimes keeps Americans safe, but political prosecutions put the American legal system at risk of being viewed as a tool for abuse. DA Bragg – spend taxpayers’ money and your energy protecting law-abiding citizens. Not playing politics.” Vivek Ramaswamy: “The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history. It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals.” Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “Indicting a former President is an unprecedented step and it’s a threat to our democracy. Stop the witch hunt now.” Sen. Josh Hawley: “This is about power, it is a demonstration of raw power. I think the Democrats know this has nothing to do with the law. They are sending a message, and the message is they will use any power that they have to interfere in the next presidential election. They will not willingly allow Donald Trump to run for president, they will not willingly lose the next election, they’re going to use every means at their disposal.” Sen. Chuck Grassley: “Pres Trump was reportedly just indicted on an incredibly weak case after feds declined to prosecute Smells like politicization of our justice system Why isn’t DA Bragg cracking down on recent crime in NY to keep public safe??” Governor Jim Justice: “Truly, what has happened to OUR America? I am so sorrowed abut the lack of respect shown toward the commitment and accomplishments that President Trump has given us. I am sorrowed at the witch hunt on President Trump and his entire family. I am so sorrowed at the lack of respect toward us — OUR America.” Laura Ingraham: Democrats “have proven themselves to be the ultimate election meddlers. Pursuing a specious criminal case against former President Trump for one reason, and one reason only, because they’re worried that he might win again.” Sen. Thom Tillis: “This indictment doesn’t pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook in Manhattan, but has been laser-focused on pursuing a politicized prosecution of a former president. Politics should never tip the scales of justice, and Congress has every right to investigate the conduct and decision-making of the Manhattan D.A.’s office.” Sen. Eric Schmitt: “This is purely a partisan case against President Trump…Soros DA Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while violent crime in NYC rages on & violent criminals walk free…This is a political prosecution in search of a crime & sets a dangerous precedent going forward.” Sen. Steve Daines: “Let’s call this what it is: a political prosecution from a rogue DA who campaigned on indicting @RealDonaldTrump. The American people will see through this prosecutorial misconduct.” Gov. Kim Reynolds: “This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden. While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like—using government power to go after your political opponents—and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it. This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin: “It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop.” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: “The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents. Outrageous.” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer: “It’s a sad state of affairs when socialist DA’s would rather pursue a politically motivated witch hunt against President Donald Trump than crack down on violent crime. The American people won’t forget.” Mark Levin: “This is a war on the party. It is a war on conservatism and MAGA. It is an effort, an effort, to ensure Donald Trump can never be president again.” Sen. Markwayne Mullin: “Radical leftists have been going after President Trump since day one — this sham of an indictment is no different. Instead of blindly attacking tthe 45ht President, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg should address the skyrocketing crime epidemic in his own backyard — a direct result of soft-on-crime policies. This latest witch-hunt will only make President Trump stronger.” Rep. Matt Gaetz: “President Donald Trump always fought for us. He puts the American people above corrupt interests. For that reason alone, the powerful will never stop coming for him. A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated prosecution. I continue to stand with President Trump as he has always stood with us.” Rep. Claudia Tenney: “Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s witch-hunt targeting President Donald Trump is a political persecution with purely malicious intent. Bragg has repeatedly allowed violent criminals to walk the streets, downgrading 52% of felony charges to misdemeanors. Yet now he has decided to spend precious taxpayer dollars and resources on this outrageous case against Donald Trump, and only after he announced he was running for president. Every American should be concerned about this gross abuse of power and the politicized two-tiered system of justice we now have in America. I once again call on Governor Kathy Hochul to act. Uphold the rule of law and remove Alvin Bragg from office for, among other things, his failure to enforce the law and his blatant politicization of the criminal justice system.” Rep. Jim Jordan: “Outrageous.” Glenn Beck: Donald Trump “has been taking the bullet for the average person now for years, and people on the right feel like he’s the only guy that really gets what the people are feeling.” Rep. Wesley Hunt: “A Manhattan Grand Jury at the behest of a weaponized prosecutor; who received a million dollars from Soros, has indicted a former U.S. President. This unprecedented attack against Trump is an assault on everything we hold sacred about our Republic. If they can come for him, they can come for you. Our judicial system is not blind or just, it has been weaponized by dangerous people hellbent on remaking our nation into something unrecognizable.” Tomi Lahren: “Thanks to Alvin Bragg, you just looked at our 2024 Republican presidential nominee. I think 100 million Americans probably became ultra MAGA tonight.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “My President is innocent and the only one standing in the way of these modern day tyrants, just like our founding fathers did, to protect each of us from evil.” Rep. August Pfluger: “The indictment against President Trump by a radical Manhattan DA is a joke. We cannot allow this weaponization of our justice system to stand.” Rep. Russell Fry: “The Democrats know that President Trump is what America needs and they’ll do anything in their power to prevent him from taking office again. This is nothing but a political prosecution that shouldn’t be happening in our country.” Rep. Max Miller: “The American people should see this indictment for what it truly is: A politically motivated prosecution by a DA who is pursuing Donald Trump for political reasons.” Rep. Ronny Jackson: “This is a dark day in American history. President Trump’s only “crime” was MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! These cowardly Democrats HATE Trump and HATE his voters even more. When Trump wins, THESE PEOPLE WILL PAY!!” Rep. Troy Nehls: “Real America knows this is all a sham.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert: “The weaponization of our justice system CAN NOT STAND!” Rep. Jim Banks: “If Donald Trump wasn’t running for President they wouldn’t be prosecuting him.” Rep. Byron Donalds: “Today’s political indictment of Former President Trump is a dark day in American history and a threat to our Republic by Alvin Bragg and the Democratic Party machine. It’s unfathomable to me that this could happen in America. This is political persecution that must not stand!” Rep. Andy Biggs: “President Donald J. Trump has just been indicted by an extremist NY District Attorney. No president of the United States has ever been criminally indicted. Trump Derangement Syndrome has infiltrated our judicial system and if they can come for him, they can come for anyone.” Rep. Mary Miller: “The partisan Manhattan D.A. is leading a political witch-hunt to punish Joe Biden’s political opponents instead of getting justice for actual crime victims in the increasingly violent New York City…I join many of my constituents in offering my support for President Trump as he fights to defend our democracy from this latest Soros-funded attack on the rule of law.” Kari Lake: “This is a dark moment in the history of our Nation. The Radical Left and their weaponized criminal justice system have crossed all legal & ethical lines in an attempt to destroy the 45th & 47th President of the United State of America Donald J. Trump. It only makes him stronger.” Charlie Kirk: “Alvin Bragg lowered 52% of criminal charges in NYC last year to misdemeanors. He just bent over backwards legally to raise the charges against Trump to a felony. WITCH HUNT!!” Rep. Cory Mills: “Yet again we have an example of a weaponized judicial system. If you’re not on their side, they will come after you…The Biden admin is failing, and this is just another political distraction.” Rep. Jason Smith: “NYC DA Alvin Bragg’s case has only been about one thing from the start — targeting President Donald Trump for political gain. Bragg’s case is so questionable that any respected prosecutor would have long since walked away. The truth will be exposed in the days and months ahead.” Rep. Mike Johnson: “Many of us were traveling home from Congress this evening when news broke that the Soros-funded, violent crime-ignoring D.A. Alvin Bragg is proceeding with a bogus indictment of former President Donald Trump. This unprecedented weaponization of our justice system is as shameless as it is dangerous. The Left now knows no bounds. We will keep fighting around the clock to expose and defeat their perverse agenda and restore the rule of law.” Rep. Randy Weber: “Trump being indicted is an example of our justice system being used to target political opponents. They have been playing with fire since Trump ran. This is a sham and will erode confidence in our justice system and interfere in future presidential elections.” Rep. Clay Higgins: “We the People see right through this. Bragg is a political pawn in a game he’s too stupid to comprehend. He’s a peon, a fat zero. The anti-American left is going to fuck around and find out. In the end…Trump wins.” Rep. Russ Fulcher: “From day one, the Manhattan District Attorney has been driven not by genuine evidence of wrongdoing, but by political motivations. That has tainted his case against President Trump and shaken the trust of Americans in our justice system. Seven years after the election of President Trump, Democrats are still out looking to exact political revenge after previous attempts have failed. When this inevitably fails, what will be the next pretext? Today’s actions have caused irreversible harm to the rule of law, and will further inflame the divisions in our country. To the far-left progressives driving this effort: this will backfire. Americans have figured you out.” Rep. Michael Cloud: “For a liberal DA to indict former President Trump on a flimsy charge that even Biden’s runaway DOJ had dismissed is totally outrageous. This is the same liberal DA that campaigned on his personal vendetta against President Trump. This kind of third world perversion of justice will not stand.” Rep. Bob Good: “All Americans should be deeply concerned by devious efforts of a prosecutor using his power to try to damage political opponents. The indictment of President Trump demonstrates that no one is safe from the left’s attempts to destroy those that stand in the way of their agenda.” Attorney General Daniel Cameron: “Like many Kentuckians, I’m appalled by the political weaponization of our justice system against President Trump. The Manhattan DA is choosing to downplay violent felonies that are occurring in his district every day in favor of politically motivated prosecution, because it appeases the desires of the far-left. These actions are the exact opposite of how voters expect us to treat the law.” Lee Zeldin: “If Alvin Bragg’s newly secured indictment of President Trump looks like a political prosecution, sounds like a political prosecution, and reeks like a political prosecution, then that’s exactly what this is and precisely how most of America will view it.”
