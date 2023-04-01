SO WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

Posted on April 1, 2023 by abyssum

Print allIn new windowPresident Trump’s arrest is worse than I thoughtInboxKash Patel <news@greatamericanewsdesk.com> Unsubscribe9:00 AM (2 minutes ago)to meSponsored Message
Friend,

When Hillary Clinton and Obama committed campaign infractions, they only paid fines. Arresting President Trump is clearly an attack against him as the front runner of the Republican Party. 

But this is bigger than President Trump. The government gangsters are coming after America-First patriots, just like you. 

Their message is clear. If they can detain President Trump, they can do it to any one of us.

But I’m not going to wait for them to come after us. I’m taking the fight to them! My goal is to raise $38,000 in the next 48 hours to fund the legal battles for America-First patriots. Will you join me? 
 Support America First Patriots

Goal: $38,000
Email: rhg1923@gmail.com
Donation: PENDING

Donate Today >>>Donate $10 >>>
Donate $25 >>>
Donate $50 >>>
Donate $100 >>>
Donate $250 >>>
Donate $500 >>>
Donate $1,000  >>>
Donate $2,500 >>>
Donate Any Amount >>>My name is Kash Patel, and I founded the Kash Foundation. We work with litigation grants for specific cases and help fund all the legal work, compile documentation about declassified docs, fight to get important docs declassified, and shed light on Deep State corruption. Now, we’re expanding our mission to help patriots and whistler blowers battle the Deep State in the courts.

I led the Russiagate investigation for the House Committee. When I started my investigation, I hadn’t even met President Trump. 

But during my investigation, I uncovered that the FBI was actively trying to sabotage President Trump. And I exposed Russiagate as a hoax.

President Trump put his faith in me and made me his DOD chief of staff. He knew I was someone he could trust to get things done. 

As the former head of counterterrorism and former senior aide to President Trump, I will do everything in my power to help out.

Please send your urgent support today >>
I launched the Kash Foundation to offer legal help to America First defendants. We are helping several Jan 6th defendant families, veterans, and other whistleblowers that are exposing the weaponization of the government.

When the radical left framed President Trump for colluding with Russia, almost everyone turned their backs on him. But this is no time to turn our backs on President Trump and the other America First patriots under attack by the government gangsters.

You can support this important mission by clicking a link below.
Donate $10 >>>
Donate $25 >>>
Donate $50 >>>
Donate $100 >>>
Donate $250 >>>
Donate $500 >>>
Donate $1,000  >>>
Donate $2,500 >>>
Donate Any Amount >>>
My investigation discovered evidence that showed government gangsters in the FBI did it on purpose to get rid of President Trump. Now, more corrupt officials are going after President Trump again! 
The indictment of President Trump is nothing short of election interference like they did with Russiagate. 
I’m on a mission to root all of them out of our federal government. You can help me expose them to the American people.

Please help me raise $38,000 in the next 48 hours to fund the legal battles of whistleblowers, veterans, and January 6th detainees in court. 

Click here to send a gift of $100, $50, $25, or even $10 today >>>

Thank you,
Kash Patel

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s