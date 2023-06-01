THIS IS THE MESSAGE WE SHOULD BE HEARING FROM JORGE BERGOLIO, BUT INSTEAD WE ARE HEARING IT FROM THE BAPTIST LEADER, DR. FRANKLIN GRAHAM; THIS IS JUST ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF THE FAILURE OF THE LEADERSHIP OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH TO LEAD THE FAITHFUL IN THESE DANGEROUS TIMES

Franklin Graham just sounded the alarm on one spiritual battle he fears may overwhelm the world

Photo by Matt Johnson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Over the past few years it’s become abundantly clear that the world is falling apart at the seams.

Political and social leaders constantly force ideas on the working class that only serve to prove they are morally bankrupt.

And now Franklin Graham just sounded the alarm on one spiritual battle he fears may overwhelm the world.

“There is a storm coming” and Christians should “be prepared”

We live in a world where the ruling class elite is made up of the most morally bankrupt people on the planet.

They’ve used their wealth and power to quench their unquenchable thirst for power and control by attempting to control every aspect of the working class’ lives while utilizing propaganda and indoctrination to brainwash people into believing the ruling class knows best.

Rev. Franklin Graham has spent his life traveling around the world spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He’s made a name for himself by pushing back on the satanic forces that are infiltrating society while encouraging people to head to church and repent their sins.

https://decide.dev/lad/15117606981932902?pubid=ld-7664-8923&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fuspoliticaldaily.com&rid=&width=696&path=%2Ffranklin-graham-just-sounded-the-alarm-on-one-spiritual-battle-he-fears-may-overwhelm-the-world%2F&utm_source=uspdnl&utm_campaign=email&utm_medium=campaigner

Now, Rev. Graham is sending a message to loyal Christians around the world, and it’s not the good news.

“There’s a storm coming, and we’ve all got to be prepared,” Graham proclaimed.

The message was delivered in a keynote address during the opening session of the annual National Religious Broadcasters’ International Christian Media Convention.

Big Tech firms own our data and “want to destroy Christian organizations”

Graham said that “the world has deteriorated so quickly,” and that “every demon from hell” has been released in our culture today.

He encouraged the audience to not be “deceived’ or “fooled,” and suggested that people need to be “prepared” to push back on the demonic forces.

The world renowned evangelist pointed to Big Tech and their rights to consumer data.

He called out Amazon as one that “owns the cloud,” and said that they are weaponizing it against the public.

“We are living in a cancel culture, and they want to destroy Christian organizations,” Graham added.

Amazon pushed back on Graham in a statement to Fox New, claiming that “it’s completely false to claim that AWS [Amazon Web Services] discriminates on customer viewpoints,” before adding that they provide “services to millions of customers across political, business, and ideological spectrum.”

But Graham said that it’s not safe for Christians in today’s cultural landscape.

Don’t back down, “just tell it the way it is”

Graham said that the only thing that can protect people from cancel culture is to not “talk about sin” or “preach the gospel.”

He said that if you “try to proclaim the Gospel, they are going to try to shut you up.”

But he encouraged the audience to step up by illustrating his point with the story of Jesus from Matthew 8: 23-27.

According to the Bible, Jesus and his disciples were in a boat on the Sea of Galilee when a horrific storm came upon them.

While the disciples panicked as waves crashed onto the boat’s deck, Jesus slept soundly, and when he finally awoke, he calmly ordered the storm to stop, leaving his disciples in total disbelief as he could “control the wind and waves.”

Graham said that this is the spirit of Jesus that Christians should invoke today.

Even though they thought “they had no way out,” and that they “feared for their life,” the disciples trusted in Jesus to deliver them from the chaos that threatened to drown them.

“Just tell it the way it is,” Graham declared. “Don’t be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

