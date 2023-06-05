GOD BLESS EVERYONE WHO RESPONDS TO FRED MARTINEZ’S APPEAL FOR PRAYERS

SEARCH

FIFTH DAY: Please Join The Catholic Monitor St. Joseph Novena to Celebrate Bishop Gracida’s 100th Birthday that will be on June 9

June 04, 2023

FIFTH DAY

PATRON OF THE CHURCH

Saint Joseph, God has appointed you patron of the Catholic Church because you were the head of the Holy Family, the starting-point of the Church.[https://americaneedsfatima.org/prayers/novena-prayers-to-saint-joseph]]

Let us for nine days enter St. Joseph’s workshop for nine days as Jesus did and pray for Bishop Rene Henry Gracida in celebration of his 100th birthday on June 9.

“When you invoke St. Joseph, you don’t have to speak much. You know your Father in Heaven knows what you need; well, so does His friend St. Joseph.” “Tell him, ‘If you were in my place and Bishop Gracida’s place, St. Joseph, what would you do? Well, pray for this in Bishop Gracida’s behalf.’” – This prayer is adapted from a St. Andre Bessette prayer. Also, say the Hail Joseph prayer:

Hail Joseph the just, Wisdom is with you; blessed are you among all men and blessed is Jesus, the fruit of Mary, your faithful spouse. Holy Joseph, worthy foster-father of Jesus Christ, pray for us sinners and obtain divine Wisdom for us from God, now and at the hour of our death. Amen. – St. Louis Marie de Montfort

