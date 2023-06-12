HERE ARE GOOD REASONS WHY LADY JUSTICE IS BLINDFOLDED

Here We Go Again

By; Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

June 11, 2023

This week, former President Donald Trump was indicted for the second time in two months on alleged crimes related to handling of classified documents. He faces up to 100 years in prison. So, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has indicted the front-running candidate from the opposite party who is leading in the polls in a head-to-head match-up with Biden. Trump was indicted for possessing classified documents in his home, the exact same thing that Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Mike Pence were discovered doing but none of them have been indicted? Why?

In April, Trump was indicted for paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an extramarital affair, but Bill Clinton who paid $750,000 to Paula Jones in a sexual harassment settlement was never indicted of anything, even though he lied to a federal grand jury.

In 2019, Trump was impeached for “quid pro quo” in Ukraine for inquiring about Hunter Biden’s illegal business dealings in Ukraine, but Joe Biden who leveraged $1 billion of military aid to Ukraine to get the Ukrainian President to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s illegal business dealings, has never been impeached.

In a joint statement, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies called for Trump’s indictment to play out “without any outside political or ideological interference.” So, in that vein, Jack Smith, the prosecutor who was in charge of the Lois Lerner IRS investigation where she weaponized the IRS against Barack Obama’s political opponents and was let off the hook by Smith, has been appointed to oversee Trump’s prosecution. So, we can rest assured that there will be no political or ideological interference by Jack Smith even though he has already proven that he is only interested in acting in a politically partisan manner.

Senator Schumer and Congressman Jefferies also stated with a straight face that, “No one is above the law?” Which is comically false. Joe Biden is above the law. Hunter Biden is above the law. Hillary Clinton is above the law. Bill Clinton is above the law. Barack Obama is above the law. Jim Comey, James Clapper, John Brennen, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page, are all above the law. If you’re a Democrat, you’re above the law. If you’re a Republican, you will be held to the most extreme interpretations of the law.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned Trump’s indictment, by writing,

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending on political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?”

Senator Ted Cruz characterized Trump’s indictment as the,

“culmination of what Merrick Garland has been pushing for since he became Attorney General. The weaponization of our Department of Justice against enemies of the Biden administration. It will do enormous damage to the rule of law & have a lasting impact.”

Our rule of law has already been compromised. We already have a multi-tiered justice system. Why have hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capital on January 6th been thrown in jail for years while far-left activists who stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC in 2018 trying to interfere with Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, got off with a fine? Why did the far-left activists who stormed the Capitals of Milwaukee in 2011; the Portland Federal courthouse in 2020; the Capital in Austin in 2023; and the Capital in Nashville in 2023 get off with barely a slap on the wrist while grandmothers who walked around the Capitol rotunda for 5 minutes were thrown in jail?

Trump’s indictment is further proof that the 2020 election was stolen and the Democrats plan to steal the 2024 election. The list of the Democrats interfering with our elections is staggeringly long. In 2020, 51 former intelligence officers signed a document that falsely states that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation was election interference. The false Russian collusion investigation was an attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election. The first impeachment in the fall of 2019 was election interference. The second impeachment which attempted to disqualify Donald Trump from ever running for President again was election interference. The January 6th Committee whose goal was to prevent Donald Trump from ever running for President again was election interference. The indictments in New York City are election interference. This current indictment is election interference. If they will go to those lengths to interfere with an election, they will easily exploit mail-in ballots and no voter ID to stuff the ballot boxes, because ethically they are the same. They both are illegal and they both create a fraudulent election result.

When those in power arrest their political opponents, we are no longer a Constitutional Republic; we have crossed the Rubicon into a Banana Republic, totalitarian state, or full-blown fascism; take your pick. But none of this should surprise anyone, we have witnessed the fascism right in front of our eyes for the last three years:

ü Government imposed lockdowns.

ü Government shutting down schools, churches, and businesses.

ü Government mandating masks and vaccines.

ü Government telling citizens with whom they are allowed to celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving.

ü Government preventing family members from going to loved ones’ funerals.

ü Government officials and intelligence agencies working with social media to silence political voices of their opposition.

Those were all Democrat policies to control and dictate the lives of American citizens. The Democrats love to call Republicans and conservatives fascists, but, when you really look at both parties and their behaviors, there is only one fascist party in America, it’s the Democrats.

At times, the Democrats will be so bold and arrogant to admit to their fascism in public. In a video that is often suppressed on the internet, former President of the United States and current leader of the Democrat party, Barack Obama said,

“As for the international order that we have worked for generations to build, ordinary men and women are too small-minded to govern their own affairs. Order and progress can only come when individuals surrender their rights to an all-powerful sovereign.”

That is what this is all about. The Democrats do not care about preserving the American system of government and elections, they want a totalitarian take-over of America – “the individuals surrendering their rights to an all-powerful sovereign”. So, weaponizing the intelligence agencies and rigging elections not only achieves those aims but are aligned with the political ideology.

Almost a century ago, H.L. Mencken, famed American journalist, essayist, satirist, and scholar said, “The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.” The question is, which ones are the liars, and which ones are the truth tellers? Is Barack Obama the liar or the truth teller? Is Joe Biden the liar or the truth teller? Is Donald Trump the liar or the truth teller? Does the deep state exist or doesn’t it?

Remember, the politicians who want to overtax you, overregulate you, take your Constitutional rights from you and tell you it’s for your own good, they are the liars.