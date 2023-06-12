“XENOPHOBIC BIGOTRY”. WOW! THAT SOUNDS LIKE SOMETHING WORSE THAN LEPROSY

The Twisted Logic of the Left

By: Bill Schoettler

June 9, 2023

It’s amazing how the Left pronounces a word with emphasis or volume and expects it to become a criminal indictment. Let’s start with an easy one. Eric Adams, that outstanding mayor of New York City has filed a lawsuit against neighboring State counties charging them with…hold your breath… “xenophobic bigotry” for refusing to accept bussed-in-illegal aliens. Now there is a term you don’t hear much, “xenophobic bigotry”.But in my entire legal career (spanning more than 50 years) I never heard those two words put together. Must be something horrible.

But when you look at the expression you have to ask… “Where’s the beef?” I mean, what’s wrong with being xenophobic (having or showing a dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries)? Okay, I’ll confess to having a prejudice against people from ANY OTHER COUNTRY who enter my own country “illegally”. That is, if they sneak across the border, walk boldly across or otherwise enter my country without first making a proper application, I don’t like them. I hold the same attitude toward anyone who tries to enter my property without first asking permission. Boundaries mean something, or at least they used to. Most countries around the world feel that way about their boundaries – no entrance without proper application. So xenophobic bigotry doesn’t sound, to me at least, like such a big deal. But not so Mr. Adams.

Next, we have our beloved President talking about the attitudes toward that newly-protected class of citizens called “trans”. How large a group do we have here? Nobody knows, but the best guess is somewhere around less than 1% of the population. Breitbart News reported that Biden promised to “champion new rights for the often-contradictory demographic of varied ‘LGBT’ people, saying (here we quote Breitbart quoting Biden) ‘Our fight is far, far, from over because we have some hysterical, and I would argue prejudiced people, who are engaged in all what you see what’s going on around the country.’”

I look at this statement and am puzzled. For one thing, I consider myself a reasonably rational, reasonably educated person. Yes, I hold prejudices and preconceived opinions not based on actual experience. For example, I have long since realized that my “actual” experience (i.e., first-hand observations or actions) is certainly limited geographically. I have traveled some in my life, but there are many places I have never set foot so my understanding of such places is based on “hearsay”, on reports from others who have actually “been there, done that”. I have no desire to visit many such places, partly because of the cost, partly because of the distance, and partly because of what I have heard and read about such places. There are foods I have tried and experiences I have had which, to my mind, do not bear repeating. These attitudes are “prejudices” and I do not apologize for holding those prejudices. And yes, there are people I am not interested in meeting, talking with, or even being in their presence. More “prejudices”. You get the idea, being “prejudiced” about something is not necessarily a bad thing. And I resent someone trying to choose for me what it is that should disturb me.

But the Left has decided what it is that should disturb us, how we should think, reason, and act. Being white, being Republican, being a Trump supporter, being a climate-denier, having objections to “property crimes” [such as shoplifting, trespassers, burners-of-cars, and breakers-of-windows], all are condemned by the Left as being systemic terrorists, white supremacists, and existential threats to democracy. Wow! I qualify on all counts. How about you?