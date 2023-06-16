Betrayal of Christ’s teaching is considered in Bergoglio’s Vatican as an indispensable requirement for ecclesiastical career as a bishop or even a cardinal in the Church!!!!!!!

﻿ ﻿Letter #104, 2023, Friday, June 16: Viganò on D.C. Mass (on June 14)﻿ ﻿Here is a letter from Archbishop Viganò on a Mass celebrated in Washington D.C. two days ago. —RM Support the Moynihan Letters ﻿ ﻿Archbishop Viganò. Washington LGBTQ+ Mass Statement. (link)﻿ ﻿14 June 2023 ﻿ ﻿Posted by Marco Tosatti﻿ ﻿Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we receive and gladly publish this statement by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Happy reading and spreading.§§§ DECLARATIONabout the Mass that will be celebrated today [June 14, 2023]in the Parish of the Holy Trinityof Washington ﻿ ﻿Today, in the parish of the Holy Trinity run by the Jesuits of Georgetown University of the Archdiocese of Washington, a Mass will be celebrated for “Catholic” activists of the LGBTQ+ movement.﻿ ﻿For years ± ever since he was Archbishop of Atlanta — Wilton Daniel Gregory has abused his power to promote the homosexual agenda, to the great scandal of the Catholic faithful. His monomaniacal fixation on vice against nature earned him the Sacred Purple and the appointment to the See of Washington, a worthy heir to McCarrick and Wuerl, confirming that the betrayal of Christ’s teaching is considered in Bergoglio’s Vatican as an indispensable requirement for ecclesiastical career. It is not surprising that Cardinal Gregory is a follower of James Martin, S.J., whose recent sacrilegious utterances on the cult of the Sacred Heart have aroused indignation in the ecclesial body and prompted them to organize a reparatory procession on June 16th at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.﻿ ﻿I feel great pain to learn that the clergy of the Archdiocese of Washington prefer to slavishly keep silent about this umpteenth sacrilege, with which the Holy Sacrifice is sacrilegiously used as a propaganda tool for a sin that cries out for vengeance in the presence of God, while souls are confirmed of so many poor sinners in vice. ﻿ ﻿But even greater is the pain in seeing the Blessed Sacrament profaned — in the Octave of Corpus Domini and two days before the feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus — by admitting to Communion people whom Pastors should instead admonish and direct towards a path of true conversion and fidelity to the will of God.﻿ ﻿Pastors misled by “homoheresy” should remember that, when they present themselves before the Throne of God to be judged, they will have to give an account to Our Lord for the souls who, because of them, are damned for eternity: souls for which He has shed his blood on the cross. By confirming these poor souls in mortal sin, they have usurped the authority of Christ and the authority of the Church for the opposite purpose to that which Christian Charity demands, demonstrating their own moral corruption, together with that of those who let them act undisturbed for scatter the flock entrusted to them.﻿ ﻿I therefore spiritually unite myself in the Holy Rosary of reparation that was organized in front of the parish of the Most Holy Trinity, hoping that this commendable initiative may obtain Our Lord’s forgiveness for the betrayal of His Ministers, conversion for the souls misled by these false Shepherds, expiation for the irreverence and sacrileges that will be committed.﻿ ﻿In this bleak picture of apostasy and rebellion against God’s Commandments and the natural Law, the aversion to the Truth of Christ on the part of these infidel priests should make us understand the gravity of the situation in the Church in the United States of America, moving Catholics to prayer, fasting and penance so that the divine Majesty grants His Church holy Shepherds, inflamed with love for the Lord and for souls, and removes the servants of the Antichrist from the sacred enclosure.﻿ ﻿+ Carlo Maria Viganò, ArchbishopJune 14, 2023Infra Oct. Ss.mi Corporis et Sanguinis D.ni