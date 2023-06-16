Betrayal of Christ’s teaching is considered in Bergoglio’s Vatican as an indispensable requirement for ecclesiastical career as a bishop or even a cardinal in the Church!!!!!!!

| Letter #104, 2023, Friday, June 16: Viganò on D.C. Mass (on June 14) Here is a letter from Archbishop Viganò on a Mass celebrated in Washington D.C. two days ago. —RM Support the Moynihan Letters Archbishop Viganò. Washington LGBTQ+ Mass Statement. (link) 14 June 2023 Posted by Marco Tosatti Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we receive and gladly publish this statement by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Happy reading and spreading.§§§ DECLARATIONabout the Mass that will be celebrated today [June 14, 2023]in the Parish of the Holy Trinityof Washington Today, in the parish of the Holy Trinity run by the Jesuits of Georgetown University of the Archdiocese of Washington, a Mass will be celebrated for “Catholic” activists of the LGBTQ+ movement. For years ± ever since he was Archbishop of Atlanta — Wilton Daniel Gregory has abused his power to promote the homosexual agenda, to the great scandal of the Catholic faithful. His monomaniacal fixation on vice against nature earned him the Sacred Purple and the appointment to the See of Washington, a worthy heir to McCarrick and Wuerl, confirming that the betrayal of Christ’s teaching is considered in Bergoglio’s Vatican as an indispensable requirement for ecclesiastical career. It is not surprising that Cardinal Gregory is a follower of James Martin, S.J., whose recent sacrilegious utterances on the cult of the Sacred Heart have aroused indignation in the ecclesial body and prompted them to organize a reparatory procession on June 16th at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. I feel great pain to learn that the clergy of the Archdiocese of Washington prefer to slavishly keep silent about this umpteenth sacrilege, with which the Holy Sacrifice is sacrilegiously used as a propaganda tool for a sin that cries out for vengeance in the presence of God, while souls are confirmed of so many poor sinners in vice. But even greater is the pain in seeing the Blessed Sacrament profaned — in the Octave of Corpus Domini and two days before the feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus — by admitting to Communion people whom Pastors should instead admonish and direct towards a path of true conversion and fidelity to the will of God. Pastors misled by “homoheresy” should remember that, when they present themselves before the Throne of God to be judged, they will have to give an account to Our Lord for the souls who, because of them, are damned for eternity: souls for which He has shed his blood on the cross. By confirming these poor souls in mortal sin, they have usurped the authority of Christ and the authority of the Church for the opposite purpose to that which Christian Charity demands, demonstrating their own moral corruption, together with that of those who let them act undisturbed for scatter the flock entrusted to them. I therefore spiritually unite myself in the Holy Rosary of reparation that was organized in front of the parish of the Most Holy Trinity, hoping that this commendable initiative may obtain Our Lord’s forgiveness for the betrayal of His Ministers, conversion for the souls misled by these false Shepherds, expiation for the irreverence and sacrileges that will be committed. In this bleak picture of apostasy and rebellion against God’s Commandments and the natural Law, the aversion to the Truth of Christ on the part of these infidel priests should make us understand the gravity of the situation in the Church in the United States of America, moving Catholics to prayer, fasting and penance so that the divine Majesty grants His Church holy Shepherds, inflamed with love for the Lord and for souls, and removes the servants of the Antichrist from the sacred enclosure. + Carlo Maria Viganò, ArchbishopJune 14, 2023Infra Oct. Ss.mi Corporis et Sanguinis D.ni
-
Join 1,528 other subscribers
Archives
- June 2023
- May 2023
- April 2023
- March 2023
- February 2023
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- The last thing this country needs is any more bottled-piety lectures on the rule of law from Special Counsel Jack Smith, Joe Biden, and the array of admitted lying former high government officials.
- GOD BLESS MARK LEVIN, HE TELLS IT LIKE IT IS
- INDICT WALT NAUTA? WHY NOT THE BIGGEST LIARS FIRST!!!!!!!
- STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES SO WHO IS STUPID
- Betrayal of Christ’s teaching is considered in Bergoglio’s Vatican as an indispensable requirement for ecclesiastical career as a bishop or even a cardinal in the Church!!!!!!!
Top Posts & Pages
- LOOK UP THE DEFINITION OF "PATHOLOGICAL LIAR"
- A GLIMPSE OF MY PAST AS I CELEBRATE MY 100TH BIRTHDAY
- Betrayal of Christ's teaching is considered in Bergoglio's Vatican as an indispensable requirement for ecclesiastical career as a bishop or even a cardinal in the Church!!!!!!!
- STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES SO WHO IS STUPID
- GOD BLESS MARK LEVIN, HE TELLS IT LIKE IT IS
- THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS JUST HIT A FOUL BALL, THE UMPIRE SHOULD CALL IT A "SCAM"
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- SIGNS OF DECAY, FEARS OF DECLINE
- 2 ABOUT ME
- TALK IS CHEAP, BUT SOMETIMES IT ENDS IN ACTION THAT CAN BE DISASTROUS TO HUMANITY
Top Clicks