THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS JUST HIT A FOUL BALL, THE UMPIRE SHOULD CALL IT A “SCAM”



Dodgers Violates Code Of Conduct

Bill Donohue

June 16, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers has a code of conduct for fans that is being violated not only by some attendees, but by the team itself. To be specific, giving an award tonight to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is an expressed violation of this policy.

Among the 19 rules governing fan behavior, the last one is key.

“Any conduct or attire (including caps, face coverings, etc.) that includes any content (such as words, photos, drawings, artwork, or other designs) deemed by the Dodgers in their sole discretion to be obscene, profane, vulgar, indecent, violent, threatening, abusive, prejudiced against any individual or group (e.g., because of their race, religion, or sexual orientation), or which encourages or promotes illegal behavior, is prohibited. Content that is not overtly in violation of the foregoing, but is suggestive of prohibited content, is similarly prohibited (my emphasis).”

Any fair-minded person who has read the report I have written on the “Sisters” must acknowledge that they have routinely smeared Catholic nuns, and have viciously trashed the Eucharist, the heart of the Catholic religion. In other words, these “fans” are an express violation of the code of conduct. Worse, they are being honored for doing so by the Dodgers.

Let’s be clear: The Los Angeles Dodgers is an organization that glorifies bigotry, making a mockery of their professed interest in tolerance and inclusion. Their “code of conduct” is a scam.





