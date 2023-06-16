GOD BLESS MARK LEVIN, HE TELLS IT LIKE IT IS



Mark Levin DROPS THE HAMMER on Trump’s new federal indictment:“President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison… They don’t want to just win elections, they want to take control of this country, they want one-party rule. And they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want.”Mark Levin is spot on.



The Deep State, Radical Democrats, and Liberal prosecutors joined forces to take down President Trump ONCE AND FOR ALL. That’s why they’re indicting him for:



Not one… not two… not three… not four… not five… not six… but SEVEN federal charges!



They’re throwing the book at President Trump to make an example out of him: this is what happens if you want to stand up to the Radical Left.



Step One: Put President Trump away for good. Step Two: Send a message to every Conservative that they could be next. Step Three: intimidate them into silence. Step Four: TOTAL DEMOCRAT CONTROL.



That’s one path forward. Luckily, we have another option…



We’re calling on each and every brave Conservative to join us in standing up to the Radical Left right here and right now.



GO ON RECORD: Sign the petition demanding Trump’s freedom from the corrupt Witch Hunt >>



Look:



It won’t be easy going toe-to-toe with the Deep State and the Radical Democrats. It’ll take numbers.



We’ll need an OVERWHELMING number of brave Conservatives – at least 1,000,000 strong – to speak up and prove that these Liberals don’t represent the will of the American People.



But it will be impossible to make the case without you.



So if there was ever a moment to act with some haste – THAT MOMENT IS RIGHT NOW.



BEFORE MIDNIGHT: Sign the petition demanding Trump’s freedom from the corrupt Witch Hunt >>



We’ll be on the lookout for your name.



Thanks for having the courage to act in these trying times,



– House GOPPaid for by TEAM SCALISE, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and to benefit SCALISE FOR CONGRESS and EYE OF THE TIGER PAC.Team Scalise is committed to defending our Conservative House majority and electing Conservatives across the country. Thank you for being a part of our movement.



Contributions to TEAM SCALISE, or any participating committee, are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes. Contributions from corporations, national banks, labor unions, foreign nationals without “green cards,” and federal government contractors are prohibited. Federal law requires us to use our best efforts to collect and report the name, mailing address, occupation, and employer of each individual who contributes over $200 in a calendar year.



Privacy Policy



