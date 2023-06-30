Cogent Reach

Comer Reveals Facts About Biden's Crimes, What The Public Needs To Know!



June 30, 2023

The Biden family has been wreaking havoc since Joe Biden became President of the United States and many Americans are growing tired of the two-tier justice system that allows a prominent figure to brazenly abuse the law. Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been in the spotlight recently after an IRS whistleblower accused the agency of holding back its investigation into Hunter to protect his father.

Fox News anchor Steve Doocy grilled House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer in a recent interview, asking him to provide concrete evidence of Joe Biden’s wrongdoing. It is no secret that Joe Biden cares little about the criminal behavior of his family, using his high-ranking position to make sure they escape any consequences.

Hunter recently faced criminal charges for failing to pay taxes and being in possession of a firearm. Fo his charges, he was given a probationary agreement and will likely not see jail time. It is difficult to believe that anyone else in similar circumstances wouldn’t be met with the full force of the justice system, leading many to wonder what kind of preferential treatment has been shown to the Biden family. Joe’s role as Vice President was rife with questionable foreign business dealings, suggesting there may be a lot more to uncover.

Considering Joe Biden’s actions as Vice President, the Administration has taken steps to limit the investigations. Trump-era investigations into Hunter were shuttered and the Department of Justice refused a request for special counsel designation to investigate Hunter in October. Evidence of Joe Biden’s own misconduct is likely hidden, but Comer is determined to find it. He believes that President Biden is caught up in a mess that will be revealed in upcoming depositions.

The two-tier justice system has been the source of much controversy for years, and the Biden family is serving as a stark example of how certain prominent figures in the United States can smoke away from a lot of wrongdoings. Have Joe and Hunter been getting a free pass because of Joe Biden’s high title?

https://embed.air.tv/v1/iframe/M5Sumy7iRn67jfSOxWBO8A?organization=cJMMcLteRW6wDW2CQ1maAg

It is likely that the fate of the Biden family will be revealed in upcoming depositions, and until then, it is hard to tell. Regardless of what comes of the probes into Joe Biden’s dealings, it is clear from recent events that something doesn’t feel right in the United States justice system when it shapes its laws and punishments around the powerful and privileged.