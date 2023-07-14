Really? Are you sure about that?



THERE ARE GOOD CONSPIRACY THEORIES AND BAD CONSPIRACY THEORIES, HOW CAN YOU TELL THEM APPART???

ANOTHER CONSPIRACY THEORY

By: Bill Schoettler

July 10, 2023

Conspiracy stories make for great reading. You can learn about all the hidden secrets behind the daily news, have something to talk about with your buddies at the neighborhood bar, and something to read about when you’re having trouble sleeping at night.

So, here’s another one. Might be familiar (I’ve written about it before, and it has been around for a long time).

When I was in law school, I worked for an attorney who was a staunch right-winger. He would talk about “one-worlders”, people who supported the idea of world government. To me, the idea didn’t sound all that bad. After all, the idea of government wasn’t inherently “bad’. On the contrary, having a government meant that things were ordered, life was safer, infrastructure was built, maintained, and available to all. And so on and so forth.

Then I sort of grew up. I came to realize that while order was necessary to prevent chaos, there were different kinds of order. For example, those in prisons have a life that is “ordered”. They all have their basic needs cared for, with food, clothing, medical, and housing taken care of…what a comfortable life it must be. At least it sounds comfortable until you realize that prisoners have been placed in such a life as punishment, not as a reward.

What kind of punishment is it when you have all your basic needs met and don’t have to worry about things like job security, starvation, surviving adverse weather and you know what’s going to happen for all your tomorrows? Is this not the ideal of most people?

Now ask the question of whether the life of a prisoner is really that attractive. He can’t travel wherever he wants, can’t have variety, can’t make decisions about his personal choices for tomorrow. He’s not free…free to do what he wants when he wants.

Some interesting issues come into play when you consider just what kind of personal future you envision. How much freedom are you willing to give up in exchange for protection and security…and how much protection and security do you feel necessary? We all must relinquish freedoms just to live in society. All citizens, certainly in this country, are surrounded by laws telling us what we can and cannot do. We must obey traffic laws, housing laws, eating laws, drinking laws, and job laws. Everywhere you look there are laws limiting what you can and cannot do.

On the other hand, when I compare this country to other countries, I find freedoms and protections here that do not exist elsewhere.

Yes, I can live in isolation, with the freedom to do whatever I want. But even living an isolated life there are laws of nature that must be obeyed. I require sustenance, protection from the weather, protection from those who want to take what I have or destroy or damage what I have, and some level of entertainment and perhaps even companionship. These “requirements” might be considered “laws for survival” and would be personal to me. But they are conditions which must be met for my own existence. They are laws that must be obeyed.

Laws are necessary for personal survival…to the extent that mere existence calls for certain conditions to continue to exist.

Perhaps we can agree that [at least some] laws are necessary. The real question then becomes where to draw the line between enough laws and too many laws. This brings us to the question of who is it that we permit/accept as the “lawmaker(s)”?

This is where the conspiracy theory comes into play. Who is it that makes the laws, how are they enforced and what “rights” do we, the citizens, subject to the laws, have?

In this country, we get to elect the lawmakers. If we don’t like the laws made, we can file a lawsuit to either change or eliminate them. When the USA was founded our clever founding fathers established three separate entities to govern the people. All three were considered equal. There was the law-making body, (the Senate and House of Representatives). There was the law-enforcement person, (the President). Finally, there was the balancing organization that could overrule the President or change the laws…the Supreme Court. All three were to be equal and had built-in protections designed to ensure fairness and an equal distribution of power. The basic protection here was how each of the three was to be elected or appointed.

Back to conspiracies. The globalist, one-worlder conspiracy is simply the notion that a single world government is the best and most efficient way to govern and control the world. By “control” we are including everything…people, how they function, what they can and cannot do, in fact, everything about people and how they live.

Consider some of the classical problems of basic survival. People need to eat. Eating means someone has to produce the food that is consumed and distribute the food, so everyone has an adequate supply and it is fresh and wholesome. Then everyone needs a place to enjoy (to eat) the food. Water is needed and so are housing, medical care, and employment opportunities. The list goes on and on. Everybody needs something and many of those “somethings” have to be made, produced, obtained, and distributed.

Efficiency means maximizing what’s available, distributing it where needed, and doing it all at a minimum cost. To achieve true efficiency, it would be helpful to examine each aspect of the formula. For example, take the distribution matter; where goods are distributed is tied to how the goods are to be distributed. Having people live together makes distribution more efficient when compared to random living choices that multiply the costs of distribution. So, people must live in cities rather than in the countryside. And city living must be vertical instead of sprawled out. No more single-family residences, all must be multiple-family structures.

Variety is the enemy of efficiency so goods and services must be regimented to eliminate needless [and expensive] variety.

Transportation must be optimized…eliminating single-person vehicles of any sort.

Entertainment, particularly with its propaganda potential, must be strictly regimented to achieve and support government goals and minimize public objections while maximizing public acceptance.

Travel and leisure activities must be regimented, and eliminated in many cases because of their disruptive influence.

Education must be properly organized to infuse ideas of loyalty and support for the government and its policies.

You get the idea. Efficiency is maximized and disruption discouraged. Naturally, the way to do this is to eliminate freedom of choice and opportunities to object or disagree. All of which can only be accomplished by a government that has full control over means of production, education, travel, and every aspect of daily lives.

The conspiracy? It’s all around us…even today. When the government tells us what we MUST DO, what we MUST ACCEPT, MUST BELIEVE, HOW TO THINK, WHAT TO LIKE AND NOT LIKE…we have been moved [actually, we have allowed ourselves to be moved] into a prison we have created for ourselves.

Our governments, City, State and National…have all told us that we have to re-imagine:

ü how our country was founded (by slave-masters who forced religious ideas and enslaved people),

ü how the nation discriminated against groups of people (such as Blacks, LGBTetc., Browns, Asians, Irish, Jews, Catholics, witches, etc.),

ü how the government provided medical care for all (by denying the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, demanding social distancing and mask-wearing and vaccinations),

ü how the government is protecting the planet (by eliminating the use of fossil fuels, natural gas appliances and promoting wind and solar power),

ü how our economy is benefitted (by the opening of our southern border to millions of immigrants fleeing decay and oppression in their home countries),

ü defending the principles of democracy abroad (by supporting the Ukraine-Russia war), and

ü how we are promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity (by limiting so many Federal government jobs [and state and local jobs] to Blacks and LGBTQ, etc. people).

How many of these actions have been open for public choice?

You can see the direction in which our country is moving. And it is not just being led by outsiders, it is being led by the people we are electing. Deplorables, undesirables, Trumpers, Republicans, white supremacists, misogynistic white patriarchal bigots, and anyone who disagrees with the current Administration…all are unwelcome in this country and should be, are being marginalized. That’s me…and maybe some of you.

Not to worry. As I said, this is only a “theory”, certainly not an actuality.

Really? Are you sure about that?