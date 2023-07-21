ONE MAN’S RACISM IS REAL WHILE ANOTHER’S IS IMAGINED

Racism of “Racism”

By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

July 20, 2023

Robert Kennedy Jr is being called a “racist” and “antisemitic”, and members of his famous family are condemning him for his comments about the origins of Covid-19. Earlier this week, Kennedy said,

“Covid -19 attacked certain races disproportionately. The races that are most immune to Covid -19, because of the genetic structure, and genetic differentials among different races, of the receptors, of the ACE2 receptor, Covid -19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The most immune people are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. And — but we don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial and ethnic differential impact of that [Covid virus].”

After reading his statement a half dozen times, I cannot find where he said anything that was racist. How is bringing up the possibility that the Covid virus which negatively affects certain races more than others and may have been bio-engineered that way, racist? Under what definition of racism does that statement fall? Statistics and scientific studies show that the Covid virus does affect certain races much worse than others, and we now know that the virus was bio-engineered in a lab in Wuhan, China, so how is connecting those dots, and suggesting the possibility that the virus may have been intentionally bio-engineered to target certain races, itself racist?

Facts do not matter anymore. Donald Trump was called a racist for merely pointing out that the Covid virus came from China. The virus either did or did not originate in China. If it did, then you are not being racist for saying it, you are being truthful. Why is suggesting that China which is currently holding over a million Uyghurs in concentration camps because of their race and religion, may have bio-engineered a virus that targeted certain races, racist against the Chinese? Is suggesting that someone else may be racist, racist? If that is true, then all the people who continually call white people racist, are themselves racist. And am I racist for calling those people racist?

We don’t even know what the word “racist” means anymore because the charge of racism has been used and abused so often as both a shield and a weapon that the meaning of the word has become completely distorted to the point that it no longer means anything. The charge of racism against Kennedy is a red flag. When the establishment wants to shut someone down or prevent him from speaking, so they can keep the truth from coming out, their primary recourse is to falsely call that person a racist, so society will cancel him and prevent him from speaking. So, this effort to silence Robert Kennedy Jr leads me to believe that what he is claiming may have some truth to it. And even if it is not true, it is not racist. No one who points out that black people die of heart disease at a higher rate than white people are called racist.

In May of 2022, Oprah Winfrey released a documentary called, The Color of Care, claiming that the United States medical establishment is systemically racist against black people because the outcomes of a Covid infection for black people were worse than white people. The documentary “details the racial disparities in health care and the families who lost loved ones in the pandemic” in the United States. Winfrey said, “Because of the color of your skin, there are disparities in your ability to receive your rightful health care.” She claimed that hospitals in America which by law cannot refuse care to anyone were turning away black people during the pandemic solely because they were black.

So, it was completely fair for Winfrey to point out the racial disparities of the impact of Covid-19 because, in her claims, black people were the victims, but Robert Kennedy Jr is racist for saying a similar thing because in his claims white people were possibly the victims. Is their racism in the charge of racism? Oprah Winfrey can claim that the US medical system is racist against black people, and she is lauded, but when Robert Kennedy Jr charges that the CCP bio-engineered the Covid virus to attack certain races, he is considered racist.

Robert Kennedy Jr’s comment about Covid may be wrong. They may be misguided. But they’re not racist. They were the exact opposite of racist. He was warning about the potentiality of how bioweapons could be used by evil racist people to commit genocide, and he is being called racist for saying that.

Interestingly, when you dig through the numbers, the Covid virus did not solely affect different races differently, it also had a disparate impact on people based on age and health. Is it just a coincidence that a communist country which is obligated to financially take care of its people from cradle to grave, meaning they have to support the elderly and infirmed for years after they stop being productive to society, happened to bioengineer a virus that 95% of the people it killed were elderly and infirmed, and then unleash it on its own people. Did the CCP use Covid-19 to trim the herd of their citizenry of the sick and aged? Or am I being an ageist or ableist for even bringing up that possibility?

We no longer have intelligent people who are engaged in our national dialogue. No one was willing to address Robert Kennedy Jr’s claims on an intellectual or factual level. They never addressed the studies which showed how Covid-19 harmed certain races much more than others or the dangers of bio-engineered weapons. If the depth and breadth of your debating skills is to levy the charge of racism, then you should no longer be taken seriously, and sadly Robert Kennedy Jr’s comment about Covid-19 proved that is the case for most of the so-called journalists working in the mainstream media and most of the politicians working in Washington.