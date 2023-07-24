THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS LAYING THE GROUNDWORK FOR AMERICA’S SUICIDE

Biden Administration Funding

Iran’s Nuclear Bomb Tests,

Threatening Israel for Trying to Prevent Them?

By: Majid Rafizadeh

Gatestone Institute

July 15, 2023

Thanks to the Biden Administration’s appeasement of the Iranian regime, the mullahs have become more emboldened than ever to test their nuclear bomb. Secret attempts by the Administration to reach an interim deal with the mullahs threaten not only to add an estimated $100 billion into the treasury of the Iranian regime’s struggling economy, but, worse, catapult an Iranian nuclear menace onto the world.

Iran’s aggression threatens not only its own brutalized citizens – Iran has executed more than 200 people in just the first half of this year and deliberately poisoned more than 1200 schoolgirls — but also the entire region, Europe, and the United States.

New European intelligence reports recently disclosed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sought to skirt sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States to accelerate testing an atom bomb.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published the intelligence documents with translations. According to Ayelet Savyon, director of MEMRI’s Iran Media Project:

“The reality is that Iran has not in any way backed off from its efforts to build nuclear weapons, has taken every opportunity to advance its technological capabilities to this end, and has for years misled the international community and lied about its intentions while at the same time widely publicizing its goal to legitimately attain nuclear-threshold status and continues doing so to this day.”

Reports also indicate that the Iranian regime’s illegal nuclear activities have escalated in 2023 under the Biden Administration’s watch. According to the 2022 report of the Netherlands General and Intelligence Security Service:

“Last year, Iran proceeded with its nuclear program. The country continues to increase stocks of 20% and 60% enriched uranium. Using centrifuges, this can be used for further enrichment to the 90% enriched uranium needed for a nuclear weapon. Iran is further ignoring the agreements that were made within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). And by deploying increasingly more sophisticated uranium enrichment centrifuges it is enlarging its enrichment capacity.”

In addition, the Swedish Security Service noted in its annual report for 2023:

“Iran engages in industrial espionage, which is mainly aimed at the Swedish high-tech industry and Swedish products that can be used in a nuclear weapons program.”

Adam Samara, a spokesperson for the Swedish Security Service, told Fox News Digital:

“The Swedish Security Service can confirm that Iran is conducting security-threatening activities in Sweden and against Swedish interests…

“Examples of these activities are industrial espionage targeting Swedish high-tech industries and unlawful intelligence gathering targeting Swedish higher education institutions. Iran seeks Swedish technology and knowledge that can be used in its nuclear weapons program.

“The Swedish Security Service has an ongoing collaboration with our international partners, but we do not however go into details concerning that collaboration.”

Despite these factors and the strong opposition from Congress — including a warning from U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul that according to the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015, any agreement, even an informal one, with Iran about its nuclear weapons program, must be approved by Congress and no funds released until after 60 says — the Biden Administration has been holding​ ​secret talks in Oman to reward the Iranian regime with a nuclear deal that will pave the way for it legally to obtain as many nuclear weapons as it likes, empower the ruling mullahs with billions of dollars, lift sanctions, allow it to rejoin the global financial system and enhance the theocratic regime’s legitimacy on the global stage.

The Biden Administration also reportedly wants immediately to pump $17 billion into the Iranian regime’s treasury — “for humanitarian purposes” — as if the administration has no idea that money is fungible and will free up previously allocated “humanitarian funds” for nuclear and terrorist work. These benefits will not only enable Iran to complete its nuclear weapons program but also to send more arms to Russia to attack Ukraine, as well as to enable the regime’s ongoing expansion even further over the Middle East — in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and the terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip — as well as throughout Latin America.

Ever since the Biden Administration assumed office, Iran’s ruling mullahs have been rapidly advancing their uranium enrichment to levels just below those needed for a nuclear bomb and reports state that they may be planning to test one. In March 2023, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told the House Armed Services Committee that Iran’s nuclear program had made “remarkable” progress.

At present, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Iran reportedly has enough enriched uranium to produce five nuclear bombs. “Make no mistake,” Gallant told his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos during a visit to Athens on May 4, 2023, “Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs… Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region.”

Along with this Iranian plan to join the “nuclear club,” abetted by the Biden Administration, this same Biden Administration, in the face of Iran’s openly stated commitment to Israel’s destruction is, according to one report, now pressuring Israel to “commit suicide” or risk losing American support.

The dangerous legacy the Biden Administration appears to want to leave includes threats to the only democracy in the Middle East while capitulating to the world’s most vicious dictators in Afghanistan, China, Venezuela, and Iran — which the US State Department has called the “top state sponsor of terrorism” — and soon, thanks to the Biden Administration, armed with nuclear bombs.

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh is a business strategist and advisor, Harvard-educated scholar, political scientist, board member of Harvard International Review, and president of the International American Council on the Middle East.

