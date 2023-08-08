TUCKER CARLSON HITS ANOTER HOMER TO LEFT FIELD

Joe Biden was seeing red after Tucker Carlson released a ground-breaking interview with this Hunter Biden confidant

Former Fox superstar Tucker Carlson is still causing quite the stir.

And it seems his popularity keeps climbing even after he was fired by the network.

That’s why Joe Biden was seeing red after Tucker Carlson released a ground-breaking interview with this Hunter Biden confidant.

Tucker Carlson recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Hunter Biden’s former business partner and best friend, Devon Archer.

Joe Biden knew, he definitely knew

Archer had just finished his closed door testimony before the House Oversight Committee in which he detailed Hunter’s business deals.

Most notable from Archer’s testimony was his bombshell revelation that Hunter Biden put his then-Vice President father, Joe Biden, on speaker phone during meetings with his foreign business associates on more than 20 occasions, despite Biden’s past claims he never even discussed his son’s business dealings with him.

Archer laid out in detail Biden’s involvement with his son’s business dealings in his sit-down with Carlson after his testimony.

In his interview with Carlson, Archer again confirmed Hunter made more than twenty phone calls to his famous father while surrounded by business associates.

All of these, according to Archer, occurred within a ten-year period.

Carlson tried to pin Archer down even more.

“So Joe Biden, who is very much a product of Washington, of course must have known that he was calling into effectively a business meeting,” Carlson pointed out. “Something’s happening. He must have understood that that was kind of what his son was selling.”

But on that point, Archer remained elusive saying, “that’s hard for me to speculate.”

“But like, just to keep it to the facts, Joe Biden, then the sitting Vice President, knew that there were Hunter’s business associates in the room,” Carlson pressed.

“Yeah, I think I can definitively say at particular dinners and meetings, he knew there were business associates and he, or if I was there, I was a business associate too,” Archer responded. “So I think, you know, any of the other colleagues from the DC office or New York were there.”

A letter from Joe

Carlson next asked Archer about a January 20, 2011 letter President Biden penned to him.

The then-Vice President wrote Archer to personally apologize for not being able to speak with him while hosting former Communist Chinese President Hu.

“I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter,” Biden stated.

Archer said Biden also thanked him for an idea Archer had to “bring a government regulatory strategic advisory business into the private equity sector.”

The letter allegedly indicated Biden worked with foreign governments while serving as former President Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Archer said Hunter was asked to serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, only because he brought the benefits of the “Biden brand.”

He and Carlson agreed it is “disingenuous” for anyone to claim to not know the reason Burisma hired Hunter, who served on the company’s board from 2014 to 2019.

Archer also explained that Hunter specialized in reducing regulatory exposure for Burisma.

“So really, the business of Washington is selling access,” Tucker responded.

“Understanding a regulatory environment means selling access,” Archer replied.

It seems this is especially true if you are in the Biden family.

