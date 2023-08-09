BRAVO GOVERNOR RON DeSANTIS, MAY YOUR TRIBE INCREASE



Governor Ron DeSantis Fires Soros Backed Prosecutor – Watch

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday morning that he has suspended Monique Worrell, State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, for dereliction of duty and incompetence.

Worrell, who was backed by a group tied to Democrat billionaire George Soros, has allowed murderers, other violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers to receive extremely reduced sentences and escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, according to the governor.

DeSantis’s office revealed a list of the “more egregious results of her policies or practices in action.” Some of the examples included:

“Just this past weekend, Worrell was at the center of a major controversy. Daton Viel was arrested in March 2023 for sexual battery on a minor, as well as Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. That arrest was made while Viel was on probation for another offense – that probation began in February 2023. Viel was still let out on bond and thereafter shot two Orlando Police Officers.”

“In November 2022, 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, De’Shayla Ferguson. Larry had previously been arrested in May 2022 on several charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and criminal possession of a firearm by a minor. But he was released after all these arrests. Worrell’s office did not act on any of these charges until after he killed his girlfriend and their unborn child.”

“In February 2023, 19-year-old Keith Moses shot and killed a cameraman and a 9-year-old girl. He had a long history of arrests as a juvenile, including aggravated battery, assault, and grand theft. As recently as November 2021, he was arrested for drug possession, but no charges were pursued.”

“In October 2022, a minor was arrested on first-degree murder charges with a firearm. The shooting was captured on video. One month later, Worrell’s office inexplicably filed a petition to reduce the charge to firearm possession. He was placed on probation.”

DeSantis said at a press conference that he was appointing Judge Andrew Bain to take over Worrell’s duties as State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.