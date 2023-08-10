WHAT IS HAPPENING?????

Drops the Gavel on Trump Evidence – And This Verdict Affects Every Single American

By Sean Kerrvin|August 8, 2023

What’s Happening:

Every citizen of America has the guaranteed right to free speech. Anyone trying to deny that right, including the government, should be challenged, and stopped. The voice of the people must be heard for our nation to survive.

Almost daily there is a news story about attempts to stop free speech. This is a scary situation especially during the ramp up to a very important presidential election next year. Leftists everywhere have tried to silence former President Donald Trump and this latest attack against him could be dangerous for every American.

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan M. Dershowitz said Sunday that former President Trump should have the right to see and reveal the evidence against him, despite Special Counsel Jack Smith’s effort to obtain a protective order against that disclosure.

The chief thug of leftist ideology in government is trying to steal Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech. If he succeeds there is no stopping the government from attacking citizens and trampling on their constitutional rights.

Smith’s argument is that Trump was threatening him based on a Truth Social post from Trump that stated, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” The post did not mention anyone specific and if follows Trump’s age-old attitude about defending himself in business and life. Smith had his feelings hurt and is trying to manipulate the law to hide his unconstitutional legal tactics from public scrutiny.

Smith wants to hide documents from Trump, and the public, and not allow Trump’s legal team proper time to defend against the government’s claims. This case could have massive legal consequences against Trump and Dershowitz believes the public should know what’s going on throughout this case.

“He has a First Amendment right — and we have a First Amendment right — to know what’s in the documents,” Dershowitz said.

Smith’s legal tactics have been questionable from the beginning of his investigation. The special prosecutor keeps leaving out specific details that exonerate Trump while he plays up specifics and half-truths that might help convict Trump.

“Nor should the prosecutor have purported to quote from [Trump’s] January 6 speech” while leaving out Trump’s urging to protest at the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically,” Dershowitz said.

Americans should join Dershowitz in calling out the government’s attacks against Trump. Democrats, who are calling for prosecutors to destroy Trump, will gladly stomp all over the freedoms and constitutional rights of Americans. They want Trump gone from the political scene and they don’t care how many citizens they harm as long as they get Trump.

Key Takeaways:

Special prosecutor asks judge to cut off free speech for Trump.

Harvard law professor says the legal request is dangerous for Americans.

First Amendment rights should trump any prosecutor fears or requests.

Source: Breitbart

Sean Kerrvin

Sean is a former mainstream media journalist who walked away from the leftist machine. He now works to deliver news and insights to benefit Americans who want truth and liberty to prevail under the Constitution.