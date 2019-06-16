THIS COULD VERY WELL BE THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO CARDINAL George Pell IN ROME AND AUSTRALIA. THE MAFIA IS NOT JUST ITALIAN, IT IS WORLDWIDE.

Sunday, June 16, 2019

Did Parolin Threaten Nuncios that they might end up like Pell & was the Mafia Involved?

Francis’s Vatican News reported that Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in a interview said that Apostolic Nuncios cannot “criticize the Pope,” quoting Francis, and must “maintain unity” which appears to be a implicit threat:

“Regarding the part of his speech in which the Pope said a nuncio is called to be a ‘man of God’, a representative of the Church and of the Pontiff, thus it is inherently incompatible with his mission to ‘criticize the Pope, write blogs or join groups that are hostile to the Pope and to the Church’, Cardinal Parolin said there can never be a total uniformity of thought, and that there are issues that need to be discussed as upheld by the ancient axiom that says in necessariis unitas, in dubiis libertas, in omnibus caritas (“unity in necessary things; freedom in doubtful things; love in all things”).”

“… At the same time, he said, ‘we must try to maintain unity, which is the condition for the effectiveness of our action in the world’”.

[https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2019-06/cardinal-parolin-interview-pope-meeting-apostolic-nuncios.html]

It is unlikely everyone with intelligence in the Vatican didn’t see what appeared to be a implicit threatanddidn’t remember what happened to the last Vatican top official to criticize Francis, not “maintain unity” with him and duel with Parolin.

They probably all remember that Cardinal George Pell took “the unusual step of criticizing Pope Francis’ groundbreaking environmental encyclical, arguing the Catholic Church has ‘no particular expertise in science.'”

[https://religionnews.com/2015/07/17/cardinal-george-pell-takes-swing-pope-francis-environmental-encyclical/ ]

Not too long after Pell criticized Francis he got a invitation to a secret trial in Australia and not too long after that he ended up in prison from a verdict which according to one observer of the actual trail was a “absurd” kangaroo court.

According to Patrick Coffin:

“Peter Westmore is the former President of the National Civic Council, and a writer for News Weekly. Westmore attended both trials of Cardinal Pell (and the appeal last week) and heard all the evidence provided to the court—twice… [and explains that the] entire case against Cardinal Pell rests on one man’s say-so, featuring multiple layers of improbability if not complete impossibility… even Pell’s ideological foes feel this the guilty verdict is absurd.”

[https://www.patrickcoffin.media/the-appeal-of-cardinalpell/]

But, getting back to the Secretary of State, everyone in the Vatican knows that Parolin and Pell were in a power struggle before the “absurd” kangaroo court. Cardinal Pell was suppose to reform the Vatican corruption including the Secretary of State’s finances and the Vatican diplomat’s finances. The power structure of the Vatican diplomats is called the “old guard.” Parolin is a entrenched member of the old guard in the Vatican.

Parolin according to the Catholic Herald in a “series of power struggles” ended the outside audit and Vatican financial reform “even before” Pell was forced to return to Australia on old sex-abuse allegations. (Catholic Herald, “How Cardinal Parolin won the Vatican civil war,” November 9, 2017)

In the Pell power struggle shady and suspicious actions were taken by a employee of Parolin (Archbishop Angelo Becciu) on former Auditor General Libero Milone. The Auditor suspecting that he was being spied on brought in a external contractor who “determined” his computer was “infected with file copying spyware” according to LifeSiteNews.com in its September 28, 2017 article “Former Vatican auditor accused of spying says ‘shady games’ going on in Rome.”

The American Conservative’s Rod Dreher reported:

“When I was in Australia last month, I found myself in a conversation one evening with someone about all this. (I had a lot of Pell conversations, as you might imagine.) I shared with my interlocutor my suspicion that Pell was set up to take him off the Vatican Bank case. The man across the table said, ‘ That’s interesting. You may not know it, but the ‘Ndrangheta is quite well established in Australia, especially in Victoria. That’s where the cardinal was charged.”

“The ‘Ndrangheta is the Calabrian mafia, and yes, they are well established in Australia. They control organized crime on Australia’s East Coast, and are said to have infiltrated every part of the Australian establishment. With that in mind, here’s an interesting bit of news, from the Irish Times, Nov. 16, 2013:



‘Senior Calabrian Mafia investigator Nicola Gratteri, whose investigative zeal has forced him to live with police protection since 1989, has said the pope’s plans to reform Vatican structures, including the Vatican bank, the IOR, could prove a problem for the ’Ndrangheta, Italy’s most powerful Mafia.’

‘… For those with real economic power it is obvious this could be a huge disadvantage . . . Given that in the past we’ve had collusion at the highest level between church and Mafia, this exposes the pope.'”

“Months after this report, Cardinal George Pell was named by Francis to reform the IOR. In 2014, Pell said his team found nearly two billion euros hidden away in various Vatican accounts, off the balance sheets. In November 2015, with the Pope’s approval, Pell issued new guidelines for running all Vatican offices, to bring them up to international standards for financial transparency.”

“In April 2016, without consulting Pell, the Vatican Secretary of State suspends an external audit of Vatican finances. The National Catholic Register quotes an unnamed source as saying that officials are afraid of what the audit will find, and want to get rid of Pell. A year later, Pell was charged in Melbourne with sexual abuse. And that was the end of the Pell threat to the Vatican Bank insiders.”

“This mafia thing, it could all be a coincidence, and in any case, there are other factors in play in the persecution of George Pell, who was widely hated by Australian anti-clericalists. But it’s curious all the same. George Pell was the No. 1 enemy of the ‘Ndrangheta in the Vatican, and he showed early on in his tenure, when he uncovered all the hidden euros, that he meant business. Now George Pell sits in solitary confinement in a prison cell in Melbourne, convicted on pathetically shabby charges. The old guard in the Vatican won. The world is as it always was.”[https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/cardinal-pell-the-mafia/]

Moreover, everyone with intelligence in the Vatican, also, probably understands what is apparently implicit in Parolin’s call for unity. It is a call to be effeminate like the sex abuse cover-up bishops.

Former federal investigator Leon J. Podles, Ph.D., thinks that the bishops don’t behave like men.

Being amazed at how bishops in the Church are effeminate, Podles wrote:

“Mark Serrano confronted Bishop Frank Rodimer, asking why he had let his priest-friend Peter Osinski sleep with boys at Rodimer’s beach house while Rodimer was in the next bedroom: ‘Where is your moral indignation?’”

“Rodimer’s answer was, ‘Then I don’t get it. What do you want?’ What Serrano wanted Rodimer to do was to behave like a man with a heart, a heart that is outraged by evil. But Rodimer couldn’t; his inability to feel outrage was a quality that had helped make him a bishop. He would never get into fights, never rock the boat, never ‘divide’ but only ‘unify.’” [http://www.touchstonemag.com/archives/article.php?id=22-06-012-v]

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

