BLACK IS BLACK, WHITE IS WHITE AND 2 +2 = 4 !!!!

Survey Asked 5,577 Biologists When Human Life Begins. 96% Said Conception

Abortion is wrong primarily because it kills a unique human being, an unborn baby before birth. And science clearly says that human life begins at conception.

Over the years scientific textbooks have made it clear that human life begins at the point of fertilization, when human sperm meets human egg:

“Human life begins at fertilization, the process during which a male gamete or sperm (spermatozoo developmentn) unites with a female gamete or oocyte (ovum) to form a single cell called a zygote. This highly specialized, totipotent cell marked the beginning of each of us as a unique individual.” “A zygote is the beginning of a new human being (i.e., an embryo).”

Now that historic scientific consensus has been affirmed. A new survey asked over 5,500 biologists when human life begins and 96% of them agree that human life begins at the point of conception or fertilization.

From the story:

The researcher then took survey questions to 5,577 biologists from over a thousand academic institutions in 86 countries. According to the study, the sample of biologists was predominantly non-religious (63 percent), with more liberals (89 percent) than conservatives (11 percent), Democrats (92 percent) than Republicans (8 percent), and pro-choice supporters (85 percent) than pro-life supporters (15 percent).

While the study focused on the biological view of when a human’s life begins, the surveys also included questions about other scientific concepts related to genetics, etc. Participants were asked to respond “Correct” or Incorrect” to statements describing the biological view that “a human’s life begins at fertilization.” An open-ended question on the participants’ biological view of “when a human’s life begins” was also presented.

Overall, the study found 96 percent of biologists affirmed the view that a human’s life begins at fertilization (95 percent confidence interval [95-97 percent]).

Earlier this year, a new study confirmed human life begins at conception.

1 Response to BLACK IS BLACK, WHITE IS WHITE AND 2 +2 = 4 !!!!

  1. France Driscoll says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Hurray! Green is Green and yellow is yellow and up is up and down is down and 2-1=1.

    ¡Viva Cristo Rey!

    France

    On Thu, Jul 11, 2019, 7:48 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:

