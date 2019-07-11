CONSERVATIVES BEWARE, FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS NOW OFFICIALLY A HEADHUNTER

Pope Francis with Nagaland Bishop Dr James Thoppil in Vatican City|FacebookNAGALAND

Pope Francis spotted in Naga headgear, necklace, sash in Vatican

Nagaland Bishop Dr James Thoppil presents eastern Naga headgear, Angami necklace, Lotha sash to the head of the Catholic Church in Vatican City; picture goes viralTeam EastMojo30 May, 2019 at 07:07 AM

Guwahati: In a delightful picture doing the rounds on social media, Pope Francis was seen donning traditional Naga accessories at Vatican City earlier this week.

On May 28, Nagaland Bishop Dr James Thoppil presented an eastern Naga headgear, an Angami necklace and a Lotha sash to the the head of the Catholic Church, which he gladly put on.

Pope Francis with Nagaland Bishop Dr James Thoppil in Vatican City on May 28

The eastern Naga headgear was worn by the fiercest warrior of the village during head hunting times and it is a symbol of pride.

In 2015, a similar picture of the Pope did the rounds on social media; then Reverend Dr James Thoppil met the Pope after general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on April 15 and presented him a Naga headgear and a Naga shawl.