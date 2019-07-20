MEXICO IS BECOMING FED UP WITH THE MIGRANT CARAVANS BURDENING THEIR COUNTRY

Catholic Monitor
Saturday, July 20, 2019
Washington Post: Most Mexicans Oppose Francis’s Illegal Immigration Mania
The Washington Post reported:

“More than 6 in 10 Mexicans say migrants are a burden on their country… A 55 percent majority supports deporting migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the United States.”
(Washington Post, “Unauthorized immigration faces public backlash in Mexico,” July 17, 2019)

It looks like Mexico might be the next country to follow Italy in rejecting Francis’s mania for the chaos of open borders and illegal immigration.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of Mexico to its noble Catholic Cristero roots which raged war against the ignominious Masonic-Socialist overlords who were and are destroying the great country.
