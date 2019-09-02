FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL WILL SOON PROMOTE TO THE RANK OF CARDINAL ELECTOR TEN MEN WHO, ACCORDING TO RORATE CAELI, ARE THE MOST LIBERAL, MOST HERETICAL, GAY OF ALL THAT HE HAS APPOINTED THUS FAR

Monday, September 02, 2019

Francis’s New Cardinals: “Most [Heretical] Liberal group… EVER” & When does Cardinal Investigation into Francis Conclave Validity Begin?

Rorate Caeli’s sources says Francis’s newly about to be named cardinals are the “most liberal,” which just means “most heretical,” group of cardinals “ever assembled” with two being “widely known for their ‘gay’ preferences.” Liberal defacto means heretical because it means they defacto support Communion for adulterers.

(Rorate Caeli, “Francis Announces Creation of 13 new Cardinals – 10 New Electors, Most Liberal Group Ever Assembled,” No date given)

It appears that this heretical “assembled” group is even more heretical than all the pseudocardinals created by all the antipopes in history.

This unprecedented assembly of about to be created heretical Francis cardinals reminds one of the 8 pseudocardinals created by antipope Anacletus II.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux investigated the validity of the supposed “Pope” Anacletus conclave and found his pontificate was not valid because he had violated the conclave constitution and was thus a antipope with his supposed “cardinals” being pseudocardinals.

Cardinal Raymond Burke told Patrick Coffin on his YouTube show there are “grounds… for calling into question the [Francis] conclave.”

(Patrick Coffin show, Dubia Cardinal Goes on Record – Raymond Cardinal Burke,” 19:55 to 21:46)

Bishop Rene Gracida in a Open Letter to the cardinals has documented evidence that the Francis conclave appears to be invalid because it violated the Pope John Paul II Universi Dominici Gregis conclave constitution.

Bishop Gracida is calling on all faithful Catholics to put pressure on the cardinals to investigate the Francis conclave.

Pray an Our Father now that the cardinals begin a investigation into the validity of the Francis conclave?

Pray an Our Father for the restoration of the Church

