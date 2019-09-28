THE VATICAN UNDER FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS INCREASINGLY A BIZZARO WORLD

Monday, February 18, 2019

The Bizzaro World of Francis’s Sex Abuse Synod

In Superman comics there is a bizarro world where everything is inverted or “the exact opposite” of reality:

“[G]ood is bad, wrong is right,.. insanity is sane, liberty is tyranny.”

We recently saw the bizarro world with the left and the leftist media directing their hatred at the calm Catholic pro-life Covington kids because they smiled:

At a liar who was with one of two racist lunatic groups who were publicly verbally shouting things leftists usually denounce such as racist and homophobic bigotry at the Covington kids.

Now, as the Twightlight Zone music plays, we are about to enter the bizarro world of Pope Francis’s sex abuse synod.

Journalist Hilary White on her blog reported that Pope Francis’s head of the upcoming sex abuse synod Cardinal Blasé Cupich at a press conference said it “remain[s] at the level, of hypothesis” responding to the question:

“On the “hypothesis” that the culture of cover-up comes from priests and bishops being themselves involved in illicit sexual activity”?

In the bizarro world of Cupich apparently it is only a hypothesis that being involved in for example illicit murder or illicit sex or any illicit activity it might possibly in some hypothetical strange inverted world bring about a culture of cover-up.

In Francis’s bizarro world his chief Vatican sex abuse investigator Archbishop Charles Scicluna at the same press conference to the above question given to Cupich said “I haven’t investigated [sex abuse] cover-ups” according to White.

In the Francis inverted world his chief sex abuse investigator doesn’t “investigate [sex abuse] cover-ups.”

Scicluna to the question by journalist Edward Pentin on in the light of the McCarrick homosexual abuse of seminarians will the synod address gay abuse of adults:

Francis’s sex abuse investigator gave a long non-response.

Moreover, in a Crux article today called “Church’s leading reformer on sex abuse warns of more McCarricks,” Scicluna when asked if there are other McCarricks out there said:

“If we haven’t found them yet, it means that we don’t know where they are.”

It appears in the bizarro world the Church’s leading reformer and investigator needs help finding other McCarricks.

Here are a few leads for him:

Francis’s longtime spiritual son the McCarrick-like Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta was recently exposed by a AP exclusive as a allegedly sex abusing bishop.

Apparently, everyone, but Scicluna knows that there is a long list of close collaborators of Francis from his closest adviser Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga called the vice-pope to his Vatican top doctrine chief Luis Ladaria Ferrer who are accused of sex abuse cover-up.

However, in the bizarro world of Francis’s top sex abuse investigator Scicluna in his own words he says he doesn’t “investigate [sex abuse] cover-ups” so only Zanchetta need worry, but of course he “doesn’t know where they [or the McCarrick-like Zanchetta] are.”

If he needs help finding the McCarrick-like bishop maybe he can read the AP exposé which says Francis’s spiritual son was recently working at the Vatican. He apparently lives in the same Vatican residence as Francis.

But, Scicluna has to hurry to investigate Francis’s “close personal friend” at the pope’s home before Argentinean prosecutors get to the McCarrick-like bishop according to LifeSiteNews:

“Argentinean prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation for alleged sexual abuse against a bishop and close personal friend appointed and protected by Pope Francis, according to the attorney general’s office of Salta, Argentina.”

“The target of the investigation is Gustavo Zanchetta… [who] came to live in Casa Santa Marta, where Francis himself resides.”

The Twightlight Zone music can end now as we are leaving the bizzaro world of Francis’s sex abuse synod.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

