SEEKING CLARITY IN A WORLD FILLED WITH FOG

October 13, 2019 – by LH – 5 Comments.

…it probably tells us what they’ve been doing all along. The suppressed Third Secret of Fatima probably tells everyone that a secret sect would one day supplant the true pontiff with an impostor. And most important of all, the Third Secret probably tells us how we, the faithful laity, are supposed to cope with this crisis. It probably speaks DIRECTLY to us, which is precisely why it has been hidden away for a near century—because filling the Chair of Peter with a Freemasonic ally, and keeping a grip on it through a tedious knot of technicalities, is EXACTLY what they’ve always intended throughout the 20th Century.

So, what do we have? We have a “third secret of Fatima” that was released on June 26, 2000. It’s four pages long. And yet, we know that Sister Lucy’s letter was only one page long with about 25 lines of text. Heck, even a forensics laboratory confirmed that the four-page released letter has different handwriting from the past handwriting of Sister Lucy. It’s a fraud. A forgery.

But let’s suppose the official “third secret” letter at least has some elements of the original letter in it. And let’s suppose the following statement is truly a fragment that was recorded by Sister Lucia. She saw

“a Bishop dressed in White, we had the impression that it was the Holy Father.”

Let’s suppose this is a true part of her vision. Take note that she has the impression it was the Holy Father. Just as most of the world has the impression that Pope Francis is pope. Yet, Sister Lucy is not saying it IS the pope. Merely that she thinks this man could be the pope, judging from how he’s dressed. Stating that she “had an impression that it was the Holy Father” and that “this man is the Holy Father” are two different things. Later on in this description, she confidently discusses the Holy Father getting killed, but as for this person in the beginning, he merely looks like the Holy Father.

But, Fatima aside, we have other Heaven-sent messages telling us that Rome would turn. We can already recall how Our Lady of La Salette told the faithful that “Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist,” and that the Church will be in eclipse. We already know the story of Our Lady of Akita when she said: “The work of the Devil will infiltrate even into the Church.” But most of all, remember the words of Our Lady of Good Success, who told us exactly what we would be going through at this precise moment in history:

The devil will work to persecute the ministers of the Lord in every way, working with baneful cunning to destroy the spirit of their vocation and corrupting many. Those who will thus scandalize the Christian flock will bring upon all priests the hatred of bad Christians and the enemies of the One, Holy, Roman Catholic, and Apostolic Church. This apparent triumph of Satan will cause enormous suffering to the good pastors of the Church…and to the Supreme Pastor and Vicar of Christ on earth who, a prisoner in the Vatican, will shed secret and bitter tears in the presence of God Our Lord, asking for light, sanctity, and perfection for all the clergy of the world, to whom he is King and Father. Our Lady of Good Success

I cannot speak with certainty and confidence to definitively know that Pope Francis holds no authority whatsoever, and that Pope Benedict is truly still the real pope. I can only go so far as saying “It’s probably true.” Like the Beast of the Sea, this man we call Pope Francis “is, but he isn’t.” Most certainly, we are all being gaslit by the cabal in the Vatican. But to what extent? I am doing what I can. As Steve Skojec wrote just two days ago:

And if the best, most qualified minds in the Church don’t tackle this, the amateurs will continue to do so, and they will make an awful mess of it. It’s Past Time for Theologians, Canonists, Bishops, and Cardinals to Weigh in on the Status of the Papacy, Steve Skojec

And so here we are. Our fathers are not protecting the children as we are abused and bullied. The shepherds have abandoned the sheep, and the flock is going feral.

Is Our Lady of Good Success talking about Pope Benedict being a prisoner in the Vatican? At first blush, Pope Benedict appears to have stated multiple times that he’s happy with his resignation. But the following account claims otherwise. It is printed here, on my blog, with permission from the editor of the blog, From Rome. Read with discernment, and join me in praying to God for answers and help.

To view the original article, click here to go to their site.

# # # #

The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI

I will summarize in this article the suppositions and analysis which the volunteers and members of Veri Catholici have worked out in recent days about what really went on in the Vatican in 2012 — 2013. I will do so in a Timeline, which makes understanding what was going on easier. This will be a recitation of facts, with an interpretation which explains them all elegantly.

2012

In March 2012 Pope Benedict XVI established a Commission of Cardinals to investigate leaks of reserved and confidential documents on television, in newspapers, and in other communications media (in what is known as the Vatileaks scandal). It first met on Tuesday, 24 April 2012. Cardinal Herranz served as the Chair, and was accompanied by Cardinals Jozef Tomko and Salvatore De Giorgi. (Wikipedia: Vatican Leaks Scandal)

Fall

Someone leaks the results of the Vatican Commission on Gays in the Vatican to Team Bergoglio, which in response begins feverish activity at Rome (Documented by Dr. Sire in the Book, The Dictator Pope). This activity aims for the forced abdication of Benedict.

Early November: The Coup d’etat is hatched. Team Bergoglio demands the resignation of Pope Benedict to prevent the revelations of the Dossier to be presented by Vatican Commission on Gays in the Vatican. The contents of the dossier will implicate all the key members of Team Bergoglio and thus all force and expediency must be employed to stop its publication.

The conspiracy includes not only Team Bergoglio, but all named in the Dossier, the names of whom are given to Team Bergoglio by someone working in the Commission.

The terms of the Coup d’etat are as follows:

Pope Benedict will resign

Pope Benedict will not publish the contents of the Dossier

Pope Benedict will continuously testify that he resigned willingly

If Pope Benedict refuses, Team Bergoglio threatens the Pope with assassination, citing the published testimony of an Italian Journalist on Feb. 11, 2012 saying that the assassination will be within 1 year. The date Feb 11, 2013 is chosen for the resignation to signal to the Lavender Mafia round the world, that the abdication has been forced precisely to defend their evil institution.

Pope Benedict, taking counsel from no one, because he trusted no one, decides to go along but to leave tell tale signs for the Catholic world, so that any intelligent observer will discern what is going on. He extracts the condition of the promotion of his personal secretary to the position of the Pontifical Household, believing this will keep him safe and to signify that after his resignation, He is still the only one true Pope.

Nov. 23: James Michael Cardinal Harvey, who had been the Prefect of the Papal Household under Benedict is named Cardinal Priest of Saint Paul outside the Walls, in an apparent reward for his role in allowing Benedict to be betrayed in the Vatican Leaks scandal and to make way for Ganswein.

Dec. 7: Father Georg Gänswein, the private secretary of Pope Benedict from the time he was a Cardinal, is named Prefect of the Papal Household.

December 17: The Pope received a report on “Vatican lobbies” prepared by Cardinals Julián Herranz, Salvatore De Giorgi, a former archbishop of Palermo, and Jozef Tomko. The same day, the Pope decided to resign. (Wikipedia: Vatican Leaks). This decision is forced and is Benedict’s sign to Team Bergoglio that he has accepted the terms given in the Coup d’etat.

2013

January 6: The Feast of the Epiphany. Father Gänswein is ordained Archbishop of Urbs Salvia. He becomes the only holder of the office of Prefect of the Papal Household to ever enjoy the dignity of an Archbishop. Another Papal sign that the renunciation would be invalid and that Benedict would retain the true dignity of Pope. The choice of the titular see, Urbs Salvia, which was a center of the Imperial Cult of Augustus, Pontifex Maximus, is another sign to the Catholic world that Benedict’s resignation would be invalid, as the Prefect will care for the Pontifex Maximus. (That Bergoglio does not have an officer of the Papal Household caring for him is another sign he is not pope.)

Feb. 11, 2013: Pope Benedict XVI, his capacity as Bishop of Rome and Successor of Saint Peter renounces “the ministry which he received at the hands of the Cardinals” and calls for a Conclave to elect a new Supreme Pontiff. The alternate use of titles Successor of Saint Peter for himself and Supreme Pontiff for the one who would follow him is another sign to the Catholic world of the coup d’etat and forced resignation. But in his act of resignation, in resigning the ministerium not the munus he makes his resignation canonically invalid and sends a BIG CANONICAL MESSAGE to the Church warning them of what is going on (cf. Canon 332 §2). He also includes several errors in Latin in the text as written and as spoken to show that he is being coerced and has not acted freely.

Upon Benedict’s finishing the reading of Non Solum Propter, Cardinal Sodano, a chief conspirator in the Coup d’etat stands up and shouts out: This takes us as a surprise, like a bolt of lightning from heaven. He then orders all in the Vatican to say nothing about what the Act of Pope Benedict means, because he notices that the renunciation is of ministerium, not munus, as agreed. Not wanting to show that he is a member of the coup, he refrains from saying Benedict resigns. He orders Father Lombardi to speak with Journalists and find one who thinks it means he abdicated. Having found Giovanna Chirri, Lombardi gives her to go ahead to spread the fake news, and after the journalists of the world (prepared by Team Bergoglio) make it a fact, the Vatican Press Office confirms the fake news in the afternoon. — This is the Marxist tactic of using hearsay to repress truth. This hearsay is now the unquestionable dogma of the Lavender Mafia world wide. The sign that priests, bishops and cardinals, as well as laymen, will not question it is a tangible proof of their adhesion to the coup d’etat or beguilement by it.

Feb. 28: Pope Benedict, alarmed that no one has understood the signs he has given, gives his final address spelling out explicitly that he has resigned the active ministry, not the munus, in a last desperate attempt to stop the forced resignation. The lack of response from any Cardinals leads Benedict to believe that he has no friends among them and that they too are part of the Lavender Mafia. He flys to Castle Gandolfo where he hopes to be rescued by Catholic Forces who recognize his resignation is invalid.

Feast of Saint Joseph, Protector of the Church: March 19: At the papal inauguration of Pope Francis, Cardinal Tomko, a member of the Commission on Gay activity in the Vatican, was one of the six cardinals who made the public act of obedience on behalf of the College of Cardinals to the new pope at his papal inauguration. (Wikipedia: Cardinal Tomko) — In an act of obvious agreement to the coup d’etat. A sign, perhaps, that he was the one who leaked information of the investigation to Team Bergoglio in the late summer of 2012. — The date of March 19 was chosen to indicate to the Lavender Mafia that the coup had protected their evil institution.

March 23: Bergoglio warned that Benedict’s residence at Castel Gandolfo may be to escape the terms of the Coup d’etat, meets with him there and orders his return to the Vatican as a prisoner.

2014

June 12 : Bergoglio awards Cardinal Herranz for his silence by raising him from the dignity of a Cardinal Deacon to that of a Cardinal Priest. (Wikipedia: Cardinal Heranz).

2016

April: Pope Benedict approves the up and coming talk by Archbishop Gänswein at the Pontifical University of St Gregory the Great, in which the Archbishop affirms that Benedict retains the petrine munus and ministry, as another desperate attempt to get Catholics to study the timeline of events. Bergoglio responds with force and orders them both to silence on these matters.

2019

February to May: Benedict having received a canonical brief demonstrating his renunciation was invalid as regards the petrine munus, tacitly accepts it to indicate canonically that he knows he is still the Pope, and politically, that he is under duress not to speak.

# # # #

In fine: His Holiness Pope Benedict, XVI remains a prisoner in the Vatican waiting patiently that someone in the Catholic world will read this timeline and realize what it means.TAGGEDCATHOLIC CHURCHPOPE FRANCISPROPHECYSKOJEC

5 Comments on “They Won’t Release the 3rd Secret of Fatima Because…”

Michael Dowd says:October 13, 2019 at 7:09 am All you have said is true. It is therefore up to you and others like you to spread the word of truth as you are now doing. One day we may have to abandon the Vatican supervised Catholic Church , as it continues to deteriorate morally and doctrinally and form an underground Catholic Church as the various predictions of Our Lady come to pass. God Bless you and your work.REPLY Br Alexis Bugnolo says:October 13, 2019 at 10:18 am Thanks for connecting the dots. I was unfamiliar with the statement of Our Lady of Good Success when I wrote the above article. Here is more proof that Benedict never said he resigned the papacy http://fromrome.wordpress.com/2019/09/15/benedict-said-in-every-way-that-he-did-not-resign-an-examination-of-his-testimonies/REPLY Lindsay Wheeler says:October 13, 2019 at 3:07 pm Thank you Br. Bugnolo! Thank you for posting that link! What that link does is CONFIRM Ann Barnhardt’s analysis two months ago! But I want to further the analysis, a better one, a different one, than Br. Bugnolo or Barnhardt makes. From the above link is a direct quote from “Pope Benedict”:Here, allow me to go back once again to 19 April 2005. The real gravity of the decision was also due to the fact that from that moment on I was engaged always and forever by the Lord. Always – anyone who accepts the Petrine ministry no longer has any privacy. He belongs always and completely to everyone, to the whole Church. In a manner of speaking, the private dimension of his life is completely eliminated. I was able to experience, and I experience it even now, that one receives one’s life precisely when one gives it away. Earlier I said that many people who love the Lord also love the Successor of Saint Peter and feel great affection for him; that the Pope truly has brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, throughout the world, and that he feels secure in the embrace of your communion; because he no longer belongs to himself, he belongs to all and all belong to him.The “always” is also a “for ever” – there can no longer be a return to the private sphere. My decision to resign the active exercise of the ministry does not revoke this. I do not return to private life, to a life of travel, meetings, receptions, conferences, and so on. I am not abandoning the cross, but remaining in a new way at the side of the crucified Lord. I no longer bear the power of office for the governance of the Church, but in the service of prayer I remain, so to speak, in the enclosure of Saint Peter. Saint Benedict, whose name I bear as Pope, will be a great example for me in this. He showed us the way for a life which, whether active or passive, is completely given over to the work of God. This IS SICK. Sick, Sick, Sick. This guy is COMPLICIT in evil! He is bifurcating! He is “creating” ad nuovo, out-of-thin-air—A NEW POSITION, of this so-called Papal Emeritus! It is NOT in Canon Law!Let us make this clear—-Either you Resign or you don’t. Clear, unambiguous, succinct. This is so-called “Pope” Benedict DOES NOT DO THIS. He purposely obfuscates!!!!! He is creating out of thin-air—this New Position of “emeritus” —against the clear direction of stated guidelines!A pope, any pope, is just a Bishop. First and foremost. Any bishop can resign his post due to physical health, disease, terminal illness, dementia or Alzheimers. What then happens, logically and commonsensically, the person resigns and either moves into a monastery, into a villa, or a nursing home and gives up ALL factors of the Office! That is Righteousness!Pope Benedict is NOT righteous and I stand by my earlier comments on another thread on this blog that Pope Benedict with this half-resignation is playing into the hands of those “Church theologians” that wanted a “Conciliar papacy”! This is Pope Benedict’s reason—as can be clearly be seen in the words from the Horse’s (ass) mouth!This::::: “”””””The real gravity of the decision was also due to the fact that from that moment on I was engaged always and forever by the Lord. Always – anyone who accepts the Petrine ministry no longer has any privacy. He belongs always and completely to everyone, to the whole Church. “””””””That is PURE unadulterated Narcissism! That is Sick people. To think of oneself that way—-IS SICK. Pope Benedict is a SICK man. That quote is full of sickness! The man is Deranged. No NORMAL person speaks like that. No person with COMMONSENSE speaks like that!You want to talk about who is the “real Pope”? Pope Benedict is COMPLICIT in this derangement of Office going on now! He is Complicit because he is mentally deranged! Pope Benedict is SICK in the head and in the Spirit!Pope B says “I do not return to private life, to a life of travel, meetings, receptions, conferences, and so on. I am not abandoning the cross,” “I’m not abandoning the cross”? Resignation of office—DOES NOT MEAN abandoning the cross!!!! People resign offices all day long everyday due to very good intentions–that doesn’t negate Righteousness or commonsense! If he went to Private Life—would he be abandoning his Christianity? Hell NO! What the hell, and it is hell, is this guy thinking?This guy is Sick. He is complicit. And he knows FULL well what he is doing! Yes, He is Still the Pope–but he is thoroughly deranged and a heretic. He is a Deranged, Sick, Heretical Bishop of Rome!Thank you Br. Bugnolo. That quote explains it all!REPLY Concerned Commenter says:October 13, 2019 at 2:44 pm Mr. Hirsch, here is an in depth discussion of a precise English translation of Pope Benedict’s Declaration of intent to renounce the Petrine Ministry. Posted September 14th at Bishop Rene Gracida’s blog Abyssum: https://abyssum.org/2019/09/14/here-is-the-definitive-article-on-the-subject-of-the-resignation-of-pope-benedict-xvi-it-was-written-by-a-priest-who-wishes-to-remain-anonymous-and-has-therefore-signed-it-with-a-nom-de-plume-bu/REPLY Withrow says:October 13, 2019 at 4:53 pm I totally agree that there is an element of foul play in Benedicts resignation.

However, Im not really sure that I trust that Benedict is the innocent victim who has been wrongly overthrown. Or for that matter that he has been trying to signal to the faithful that he was coerced. The reason I say that, is from my own reading of his works, a few encyclicals, etc. I really do think he is at least in terms of his theology, actually insane. Remember that this is a guy who was instrumental in V2 from the beginning, has repeatedly questioned the idea of bodily resurrection, and doesn’t really think that Protestants are “really” outside the Church. And has in his career made very strange comments how he thinks Church leadership works. If he suddenly seems to advocate some kind of weird split papacy, I don’t nessesarily think thats just from coercion. I think it’s possible he may actually think its some kind of new phase, or update “adapting the Church to the modern age.” Which is the same way he has approached other aspects of the faith. For example he was initially glowing with the prospects for the new mass, and in his 1983 “eschatology”, even in the first few chapters he is intensely scornful of both specific aspects of traditional liturgy (like the Dies Irae chant representing a “spirit of apostasy”) and the culture of the church for huge stretches of time. But he then also writes documents around the same period praising traditional liturgy, and complaining of novelties. I don’t think he has a coherent understanding of contradictions being a problem. If two kinds of liturgy with different theology at same time, why not two popes? He doesn’t see the problem. Im not saying that coercion isn’t possible, or a contributing factor.

But from my own limited understanding of what I have seen him write, and the theological ideas he has supported, I don’t see it as impossible that he would break Church canon and traditions willingly.

Nor do I think it would be impossible, that he could do so and still think he was doing the right thing. I just think his ideas are a mess, and its possible that he wouldn’t even see it as a contradiction to traditional church practice. But at the same time I could be wrong.

Its a mess and needs prayers. Regardless of his complicity or not, he needs prayers. Hail Mary full of grace!