THE HATE CAMPAIGN BEING WAGED AGAIST ARCHBISHOP Fulton J. SHEEN'S BEATIFICATION IS SURELY GOING TO BACKFIRE AGAINST THE THREE BISHOPS WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DELAY IN HIS BEATIFICATION

Church politics is behind the delay in Archbishop Sheen’s beatification. Raymond Arroyo dug into this story this week. He is, imho, the most honest, well-informed, courageous Catholic journalist in America.

It appears the Rochester bishop, Salvatore Matano, filed the request with the Vatican to delay the beatification scheduled for December 21st, arguing that the New York Attorney General was releasing a report on clergy sexual abuse. Archbishop Sheen’s life and works have been vetted for the past twenty years.

It also appears as discovered by Arroyo that Cardinal Dolan and Cardinal Cupich added their support to the delay requested by the Rochester Bishop. Recall that there was a long drawn out feud between the New York archdiocese and Peoria diocese fighting over the final burial space of the Archbishop. After a prolonged legal battle, New York lost and the Archbishop’s remains were transferred to Peoria.

I am persuaded by Raymond Arroyo yhat due to the thorough vetting of Archbishop Sheen’s life and works, there was no justification to stop the beatification to wait for the New York Attorney General’s findings. The beatification is stage one to the Archbishop’s final canonization. Why is the Vatican and these two American Cardinals bowing to secular government officials, many hostile and prejudicial against the Catholic Church?

