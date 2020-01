CONGRATULATIONS, LILA AND YOUR HUSBAND, GOD BLESS THE TWO OF YOU AND PETER JOSEPH !!!

Dear Bishop Rene Henry,



My husband and I are happy to announce the arrival of our son, Peter Joseph!



Giving birth was the most intense and empowering physical and mental experience of my life – empowering in the truest sense of the word.I am forever amazed at the capacity and privilege God has given women to be mothers, and the power of our bodies to bring a new, precious life into the world.



To every single mama reading this: Wow. I am in awe of you. Before my amazement was mostly intellectual; now it is visceral.



No two births are the same, just like no two women or babies are the same, and everyone’s birth story is different.I don’t know how, but God gave me the strength of mind and body to do it.



His design is incredible and we are all capable of more than we know.More than ever I am convinced of how important this work is to defend preborn children in the womb – and grateful to stand alongside you.



Thank you for sharing in my joy!



Lila



