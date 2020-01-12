WAS FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL SENDING A MESSAGE TO Father Vincenzo Taraborelli, 79, a Carmelite priest, THE NEW EXORCIST OF THE DIOCESE OF ROME, WHEN HE CAUSED THE STATUES OF THE PACHAMAMA IDOL TO BE ENSHRINED IN FATHER TARABORELLI'S CHURCH, Santa Maria IN TRANSPONTINA.

Thursday, January 9, 2020

The Demon of Traspontina

Written by Frederick R. Dempsey

Church of Santa Maria in Traspontina, Rome

THERE IS OFTEN more to a story. Sometimes the story is not complete yet when told, and sometimes events unfold that require a follow-up, or an epilogue.

Readers of a certain vintage might recall a radio broadcaster, Paul Harvey, whose timeless stories were verified and always ended with an interesting twist. Once the twist sunk in, he would sign off, “… and that is, The Rest of the Story”.

Our story begins with everyone’s favorite exorcist, Father Gabriel Amorth, the founder of the International Exorcist Association in 1994.

When this long-time and famous exorcist of the Diocese of Rome died at age 91 in September of 2016, the BBC News was anxious for an interview with the new exorcist of Rome. They found Father Vincenzo Taraborelli, 79, a Carmelite priest who had been performing exorcisms for 27 years, laboring away on the Via della Conciliazione, close to Castel Sant’Angelo and the Tiber River.

The Carmelites have long served the adjacent baroque church, having been first installed there in 1474, by Pope Innocent VIII (the original church on a slightly different location was erected under Pope Hadrian I (772–795)). The façade of the church is covered with stone from the Colosseum, where the blood of martyrs flowed for their witness to Jesus Christ. It is a church dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, as befitting an Order that itself enjoys the Sabbatine Privilege, extended by Our Lady to all who devoutly wear the scapular of the Carmelites.

Father Tarabelli operates out of “windowless room at the back of his church,” according to the BBC, and “…he often sees 30 people every day.” His office has hundreds of small statues of angels, and according to the Eponymous Flower blog, “In the Carmelite church, he likes to show visitors an oil painting from the 18th century.” They quote him further, “This is a possessed woman, demons run out of her mouth. She was cured by exorcism.”

Father Tarabelli is one of the busiest exorcists in Italy. To put that in context, Thomas Williams, PH.D, reported in DMG News in 2018, “In Italy, the number of exorcisms has risen in recent years, with some 500,000 Italians requesting an exorcism each year and not nearly enough exorcists to meet the rising demand, according to recent reports.” But each year the more than 250 priests from over 50 countries who attend the course Exorcism and the Prayer of Liberation at the Pontifical University of Regina Apostolorum in Rome, cannot begin to keep up with the worldwide demand.

What does the Bishop of Rome do to support his chief Exorcist? Oh, he’s on top of it alright.

Father Tarabelli’s Carmelite Church is named Santa Maria in Traspontina.

Sound familiar? It should. Santa Maria in Traspontina became world famous during the Amazon Synod for enshrining and warehousing the idols of the demon Pachamama. It was the epicenter of Pachamama activity. It was from Santa Maria in Traspontina that Alexander Tschugguel, the young hero and convert of Vienna, Austria, took the filthy idols and threw them into the Tiber River.

Jorge Bergoglio put an end to the speculations of his apologists about the identity of the idols, in his scandalous apology as “bishop of the diocese,” referring to “… the Pachamama statues that were removed from the Church at Traspontina, ….” There is no question now that the image is Pachamama, or about the demonic origin and significance of Pachamama, as has been widely attested to by experts, both pro and con.

That Santa Maria in Traspontina, the center of Rome’s exorcism and deliverance ministry, became the center of the Bergoglians’ new cultic worship of a demon, is appalling and beyond coincidence. It is as if Jorge Bergoglio were flipping a giant middle finger in the Face of God.

And that is, The Rest of the Story!

Published inRemnant Articles