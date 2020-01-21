AT LAST, A VADEMECUM FOR MEN, ESPECIALLY FATHERS, WHO HAVE ARE SUFFERING FROM A DEFICIENCY OF TESTOSTERONE AND HAVE BEGUN TO DISPLAY EFFEMINACY IN THEIR PATERNAL AND SOCIAL INTERACTIONS

|Book Review: The Catholic Red Pill: a Guide for Men, by James DePrisco
Posted: 20 Jan 2020 03:34 PM PST
Just read this recently. Going in I was a bit skeptical if it would achieve what it claimed in its Amazon description. A comprehensive guide for men, specifically trads, on how to be a man, and better orient your life to being a husband and father. That is a tall order coming from one Catholic layman. But I already knew the author in question, Mr. James Deprisco, a fellow Okie Trad, as a successful husband, father, and professional, a devoted and orthodox Catholic, and a well read, highly intelligent, and intellectually honest man.
The book is called The Catholic Red Pill: a Guide for Men, available on Amazon for a fair $14.00.
Purchase It Here
This is a must read, men. If you can’t afford it right now, I will lend you my copy; otherwise it’s the cost of a meal.
Its premise is true: every one of us men reading this right now have been made to a large degree effeminate by contemporary culture, and need to reclaim our dignity as men, to reclaim authentic masculinity. This is the key to our happiness, the health of our marriages and family life, and vital to the restoration of Christian culture.
There is no book on the market that is mapping this out, specifically for the Trad Catholic Male. And if you believe the analysis of many trad priests such as Fr. Ripperger, then this book will ring true for you.
But it does more than that. The thing is a masterpiece, and I only say that because that was my conclusion after I read it with a considerable amount of reserve. It gets down to the hard core problems in modern men, and gives timeless solutions, but in a very structured, practical, and at times humorous way.
I literally laughed out loud several times the raw way truths and facts are presented. There were a few sentences and even paragraphs here and there where I did raise an eyebrow, but when I re-read them I found nothing objectively unorthodox, impious, or worldly in what DePrisco wrote.
Truth be told, after a few chapters I felt like I was being run over by a Semi-Truck by the argument made and the facts as laid out, flattened to the ground, the truth of my own certain degree of effeminacy exposed for the raw fact that it is.
DePrisco’s point is that all men today, young and old, have allowed themselves to be stripped of their masculinity, and are somewhat blameworthy for neglectfully allowing our masculinity to decline. But the book is as hope-promoting and empowering as it is pragmatic and realist.
That said, I am not sure the trad or conservative Catholic publishers would touch this. It tactfully uses profanity in places, and some harsh admonitions to man up. It borrows some terminology and concepts from the Alt Right and Manosphere, themselves a very mixed bag as the author discusses. Yet as I’ve wrote here before, there is still much Truth online coming from those circles, about the decline of Christian, Western civilization due to Marxism, and a cultural crisis among males.
This instead is more of a book to be promoted via the Catholic Blogosphere, Canon212, the Trad Forums, and FB Trad Groups. Perhaps trad priests like Fr. Ripperger or Fr. Relyea could get behind this. In my opinion, they should. There is no other book doing what this book does.
The Catholic Red Pill: a Guide for Men, by James DePrisco. If anything I write on this blog has resonated with you as true, and you are a man, or you are a woman with a husband, boyfriend, or sons, consider making this small investment.
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?hl=en&shva=1#inbox/FMfcgxwGCtHnVMMqJnpTskVVZnbBKSnK
-
Archives
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- WELCOME ON BOARD, MICHAEL VORIS, BETTER LATE THAN NEVER !!!
- Pope Benedict XVI, THE PRISONER IN THE VATICAN
- PRESIDENT TRUMP CANNOT BUILD THE WALL ON THE SOUTHERN BORDER FAST ENOUGH TO STEM THE FLOW OF ILLEGAL PEOPLE FROM ENTERING THE United States AS THS POST ILLUSTRATES
- THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGING !!!
- WE CAN HOPE AND PRAY AND WORK TOWARDS THE REVISION OF THE LAW FOR DETERMINATION OF DEATH BY NEUROLOGIC CRITERIA (BRAIN DEATH).
Top Posts & Pages
- A CALL FOR THE RESCUE OF Pope Benedict XVI !!!
- IN MATTERS OF GREAT IMPORTANCE, SUCH AS THE PRESENT CRISIS OF THE CHURCH, THE EVENTS OCCURRING AT THE BEGINNING OF THE CRISIS CAN BE ANALYZED TO REVEAL AND EXPLAIN HOW THE CRISIS WAS FORMALLY BEGUN. GOOD QUESTION: WHY SAINT GALLEN IN SWITZERLAND?
- I don’t say this to discourage Catholics. On the contrary. How many of these pseudo-messiahs like Andy Warhol and can we endorse before we lose heart completely? How much ground can we cede to the rising tide of liquid modernity before we take to the lifeboats?
- CAN AN IMPERFECT COUNCIL BE CONVENED CONSISTING OF BISHOPS ONLY?
- THE 'ELECTION' OF JORGE BERGOLIO IN 2013 WAS A CANONICAL CRIME THAT CALLS OUT FOR RECTIFICATION BY THE CARDINALS AND BISHOPS OF THE CHURCH BEFORE THE DEATH OF JORGE BERGOLIO
- THE CONTROVERSY OVER Pope Benedict RECEIVING PUBLIC RECOGNITION AS THE CO-AUTHOR WITH Cardinal Robert Sarah EVIDENTLY HAS CREATED A MAJOR CRISIS FOR FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL SINCE HE HAS NOT YET PUBLISHED THE AMAZON SYNOD DOCUMENT AND NOW THE PROBABILITY THAT IT CONTAINS HERESY REGARDING PRIESTLY CELIBACY AND HE IS LASHING OUT UNMERCIFULLY AT ANYONE AND EVERYONE.
- HERE IS A GOOD EXPLANATION OF THE CURRENT SITUATION IN THE Catholic Church
- THE IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE POSES SUCH A THREAT TO ATHEISTS THAT THEY WILL GO TO EXTRAORDINARY LENGTHS TO DISCREDIT IT
- NOW IS THE TIME FOR CHURCH MILITANT TO STOP SUPPORTING FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL AND TO JOIN THE EFFORT TO BRING ABOUT AN END OF THE PRESENT CRISIS IN THE CHURCH
- ABOUT ME
Top Clicks